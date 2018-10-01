Qatar Airways Changes Order for Five Airbus Planes

By Alberto Delclaux



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Monday that Qatar Airways Co. converted an order for five A350-900 widebodies into an order for five A350-1000s, which have 44 more seats in the airline's cabin configuration.

"Since taking delivery of the world's first A350-1000 in February 2018, we have been extremely pleased with the aircraft's performance, which has prompted us to update our original order," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker in a statement.

The Middle East airline is the biggest customer of the A350-1000 model, the plane maker said.

