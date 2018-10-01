Log in
AIRBUS SE
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/01 11:16:20 am
107.41 EUR   -0.71%
11:00aQatar Airways Changes Order for Five Airbus Planes
DJ
10:27aAIRBUS : Qatar Airways grows its ...
PU
09/28AIRBUS : rsquo; China assembly facility ...
PU
Qatar Airways Changes Order for Five Airbus Planes

10/01/2018 | 11:00am CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Monday that Qatar Airways Co. converted an order for five A350-900 widebodies into an order for five A350-1000s, which have 44 more seats in the airline's cabin configuration.

"Since taking delivery of the world's first A350-1000 in February 2018, we have been extremely pleased with the aircraft's performance, which has prompted us to update our original order," said Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker in a statement.

The Middle East airline is the biggest customer of the A350-1000 model, the plane maker said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.57% 107.54 Real-time Quote.30.34%
AIRBUS SE -0.29% 108.26 End-of-day quote.29.73%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,62%
P/E ratio 2018 24,91
P/E ratio 2019 19,69
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 0,99x
Capitalization 83 980 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE30.34%98 065
BOEING COMPANY (THE)26.11%211 069
TEXTRON26.91%17 761
DASSAULT AVIATION22.81%15 253
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 414
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD23.15%3 951
