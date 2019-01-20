Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rheinmetall plans to sue Germany over Saudi arms embargo - Spiegel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 07:16am EST
The logo of German defence and automotive group Rheinmetall AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Duesseldorf

BERLIN (Reuters) - German weapons maker Rheinmetall plans to sue the government over its decision to stop all arms exports to Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Spiegel Online reported on Sunday.

Citing a letter to the Economy Ministry, Spiegel said Rheinmetall intends to sue the German government for loss of revenue if the export suspension continues.

Berlin suspended approval of future export licences to Saudi Arabia in October and in November said it had worked with industry to halt shipments of arms sales that were already approved.

No specific timetable was given at the time, but industry sources told Reuters an agreement had been struck to revisit the matter by mid-January.

Last week the economy ministry said the government still had no intention of approving arms exports to Saudi Arabia.

Without citing sources, Spiegel said Rheinmetall believes it can claim for compensation because the government's decision affected exports that had already been approved.

The company's management fears shareholders could sue Rheinmetall if the company does not demand compensation for the losses, Spiegel added.

"We cannot comment on individual decisions, possible revocations or individual measures," the Economy Ministry said in an emailed statement.

A spokesman for Rheinmetall declined to comment on the report.

Spiegel said goods worth up to 2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) are affected by the export suspension, including four Cobra radar systems built by a consortium that includes France's Thales, Airbus and Lockheed Martin of the United States.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley and Thorsten Severin; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.07% 93.66 Real-time Quote.11.55%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 1.46% 282.87 Delayed Quote.8.03%
RHEINMETALL 1.90% 84.54 Delayed Quote.9.56%
THALES 1.22% 99.82 Real-time Quote.-2.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:16aRheinmetall plans to sue Germany over Saudi arms embargo - Spiegel
RE
01/18EUROPE : European shares surf to six-week highs on U.S.-China trade progress
RE
01/17Indian air safety watchdog orders extra checks on planes with Pratt & Whitney..
RE
01/17Explainer - Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
01/17EXPLAINER : Why Siemens-Alstom rail merger is creating European tensions
RE
01/17ALSTOM : Bid to Create European Train Champion on Verge of Collapse
DJ
01/17ALSTOM : Bid to Create European Train Champion on Verge of Collapse
DJ
01/17Austrian Airlines to Invest More Than EUR200 Million in Airbus Planes
DJ
01/17AIRBUS : Africa's Top 10 Tech Start-Ups ...
PU
01/17AIRBUS : Acropolis Aviation takes delivery of ...
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 078 M
EBIT 2018 4 956 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 1,88%
P/E ratio 2018 21,92
P/E ratio 2019 17,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,98x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 72 715 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.55%82 604
BOEING COMPANY (THE)11.35%207 125
TEXTRON5.72%12 002
DASSAULT AVIATION4.79%11 973
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 919
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD0.21%3 868
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.