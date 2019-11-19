Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX pick up steam at Dubai Airshow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:43am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is displayed on a screen, at the NYSE in New York

Boeing's 737 MAX took centre stage at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday as the U.S. planemaker prepared to announce orders for dozens of aircraft as it seeks to restore confidence in the jet amid a worldwide grounding, people familiar with the matter said.

Boeing was expected to announce the orders, which could be worth $5-6 billion (£4-5 billion), a day after securing the first firm order for the aircraft since the grounding from Turkey's SunExpress.

Global regulators banned commercial flights of Boeing's fastest-selling jet in March after two fatal accidents.

Boeing is in the process of modifying software and pilot training which will require regulatory approvals.

In other news, budget airline easyJet exercised the purchase rights to order 12 more Airbus A320neo aircraft, Airbus said on Tuesday.

Airbus is also prepared to unveil an order for 8 of its small A220 jets from Air Senegal, delegates said.

Also coinciding with the show, leasing giant GECAS was expected to confirm an order for 25 Airbus jets including 12 A330neo powered by engines from Rolls-Royce, a competitor to GECAS parent company General Electric.

However, there were no immediate signs that Dubai's Emirates was ready to finalise a provisional order for 40 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, part of a complex set of interlocking deals driving fleet changes at the world's largest international airline.

The fate of the order hinges on negotiations over the larger Boeing 777X for which Emirates is the largest customer. Emirates has indicted it wants to restructure the order following delays and sources say it could use the pending 787 deal as leverage.

(This story has been refiled to add missing word "said" in paragraph 1)

By Tim Hepher and Ankit Ajmera
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.47% 134.4 Real-time Quote.60.08%
EASYJET -1.96% 1276.5 Delayed Quote.15.52%
ROLLS-ROYCE -0.65% 728.4 Delayed Quote.-12.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:43aSales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX pick up steam at Dubai Airshow
RE
02:37aAIRBUS : Gets Order for 12 A320neo Jets From EasyJet
DJ
02:23aLow-cost airline easyJet orders 12 more Airbus A320neo planes
RE
11/18Correction to a story about Airbus selling aircraft to Air Arabia
DJ
11/18Qantas Airways sets $1.36 billion annual spending target
RE
11/18Industrials Down On China Trade Deal Nerves -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
11/18Airbus dominates second day of Dubai show as Boeing wins MAX order
RE
11/18Airbus Books $14 Billion Deal With Air Arabia -- Update
DJ
11/18Airbus pips Boeing to $14 bilion Air Arabia jet order
RE
11/18Kuwait's Jazeera unhappy with Airbus delays, no plans for aircraft order this..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 006 M
EBIT 2019 6 769 M
Net income 2019 4 399 M
Finance 2019 13 838 M
Yield 2019 1,56%
P/E ratio 2019 23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,29x
EV / Sales2020 1,19x
Capitalization 104 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 145,40  €
Last Close Price 134,40  €
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE60.08%115 862
BOEING COMPANY (THE)15.25%209 178
DASSAULT AVIATION2.15%11 581
TEXTRON2.33%10 742
AVICOPTER PLC15.69%3 635
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 262
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group