Sources Say US May Accept Mechanism to End Jet Subsidy Dispute With Europe -Reuters

--The U.S. may be agreeable to an "enforceable mechanism" that could end a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies with the European Union, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "two U.S. sources."

--The U.S. and Europe have both claimed the other has paid illegal subsidies to aircraft manufacturers, the report said.

--The two sides have threatened to impose tariffs, and the World Trade Organization is expected to rule on a U.S. sanctions request, possibly by summer, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-aircraft-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-seen-open-to-mechanism-to-end-aircraft-subsidy-spat-sources-idUSKCN1TJ1PE

