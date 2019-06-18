Log in
Sources Say US May Accept Mechanism to End Jet Subsidy Dispute With Europe -Reuters

06/18/2019 | 03:45pm EDT

--The U.S. may be agreeable to an "enforceable mechanism" that could end a long-running dispute over aircraft subsidies with the European Union, Reuters reports Tuesday, citing "two U.S. sources."

--The U.S. and Europe have both claimed the other has paid illegal subsidies to aircraft manufacturers, the report said.

--The two sides have threatened to impose tariffs, and the World Trade Organization is expected to rule on a U.S. sanctions request, possibly by summer, the report said.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-aircraft-exclusive/exclusive-u-s-seen-open-to-mechanism-to-end-aircraft-subsidy-spat-sources-idUSKCN1TJ1PE

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.62% 125.68 End-of-day quote.49.13%
AIRBUS SE 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE 0.37% 125.46 Real-time Quote.48.88%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 5.14% 373.435 Delayed Quote.7.65%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.00% 330 Delayed Quote.3.18%
