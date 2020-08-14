Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Spain deplores continued U.S. tariffs on EU goods: minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/14/2020 | 03:38pm EDT
Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs Arancha Gonzalez Laya speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid

Spain is pleased the United States decided not to increase tariffs on European Union goods, Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Friday, but sharply criticised the fact any tariffs remained in force.

"We deplore the fact that there are still tariffs on Spanish products," Gonzalez Laya told Reuters in an interview two days after Washington said it would keep 15% tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25% tariffs on other European goods despite moves to resolve a dispute over aircraft subsidies.

As the aviation sector faces crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, "the useful thing would be to discuss a framework to regulate the support countries give to their aviation sectors, not to do ourselves more damage with retaliatory measures," she said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Frances Kerry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur AIRBUS SE
03:38pSPAIN DEPLORES CONTINUED U.S. TARIFF : minister
RE
03:26pAIRBUS : Spain deplores continued U.S. tariffs on EU goods - minister
RE
05:33aAIRBUS : Corporate Jets wins first A321LR order for two aircraft
PU
05:33aAIRBUS : Corporate Jets (ACJ) has won the first A321LR order for two aircraft fr..
PU
05:31aAIRBUS : Gets Order for Two A321LR Jets From Lufthansa Technik
DJ
03:15aAIRBUS : DZ Bank keeps a Sell rating
MD
08/13AIRBUS : German coffee association demands U.S. drop 'unfair' tariffs
RE
08/13JEFF BEZOS : Amazon Cleared for Space Launch, but Broadband Venture Questions Re..
DJ
08/13Spain says U.S. should waive tariffs on EU goods as wine, olives hit
RE
08/13Britain to step up challenge over U.S. whisky tariff
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 48 127 M 56 978 M 56 978 M
Net income 2020 -185 M -219 M -219 M
Net Debt 2020 1 048 M 1 240 M 1 240 M
P/E ratio 2020 -492x
Yield 2020 0,02%
Capitalization 56 508 M 66 857 M 66 901 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 135 154
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,38 €
Last Close Price 73,30 €
Spread / Highest target 67,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-43.82%67 944
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-46.36%98 626
TEXTRON INC.-16.17%8 526
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.45%7 886
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.61.24%5 479
AVICOPTER PLC33.07%5 050
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group