AIRBUS SE

AIR
Third of French aerospace sector on partial unemployment schemes

05/05/2020 | 04:19am EDT
Dassault Aviation Chairman and CEO Eric Trappier attends a visit at the assembly line for Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jets before a ceremony at the factory of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation

About a third of the people employed by the French aerospace sector are out of action on government-backed partial unemployment schemes, the head of the country's aerospace industry association said on Tuesday.

Another 30% are working at factories, with the rest working remotely from home, Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier told an online news briefing on the coronavirus crisis.

Trappier was speaking in his capacity as president of the French aerospace industry association, GIFAS.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, editing by Louise Heavens)
