Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. to boost tariffs on Airbus planes Wednesday, adding pressure on airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 03:03pm EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at the aircraft builder's headquarters of Airbus in Colomiers near Toulouse

The United States is expected to increase U.S. tariffs on Airbus planes by 50% on Wednesday, U.S. and European officials say, dealing a further blow to U.S. airlines already hammered by sharp drops in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tariffs on Airbus aircraft built in Europe are to increase to 15% from 10% at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, as Washington pressures the EU to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling on illegal aircraft subsidies.

The EU is prepared to impose tariffs on U.S. goods once the WTO rules on a parallel case challenging U.S. government aid to U.S. planemaker Boeing later this spring.

Several EU officials said they had no indication that Washington would delay the tariff increase, despite calls by the Group of Seven rich nations for cooperation to battle the coronavirus outbreak that has devastated the global economy.

Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell in Washington also said there was no sign of a reprieve. He urged the U.S. government to work out an agreement with the EU and end a dispute over aircraft subsidies that dates back over 15 years.

"The evolution of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the aviation industry reinforces the need to put this outdated case behind us and find a sustainable way forward for our industry," McConnell said.

The tariff increase will not be paid by Airbus, but by U.S. airlines that have been hammered as the virus outbreak has dried up bookings and the Trump administration imposed travel bans from China and Europe.

Major U.S. airlines are seeking more than $50 billion in government help as part of a financial assistance package being drafted by the White House.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a White House briefing on Tuesday: "This is worse than 9/11 for the airline industry. They are almost ground to a halt."

The tariff hike would add to their woes, said one industry source, adding, "It's yet another burden at a critical time."

Without U.S. aid, airlines could run out of money by year-end - and even sooner if credit card companies start withholding payments, triggering furloughs of tens of thousands of workers.

A spokesman for the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. government continued to seek a negotiated outcome and hoped the additional duties would spur Brussels to halt illegal government subsidies to Airbus.

"It?s important to keep in mind that the WTO determined the EU?s massive illegal subsidies to Airbus cost our aerospace companies and workers hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue," said the spokesman.

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan had hoped to meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during a visit this week, but the trip was canceled amid concerns about the pandemic.

The tariffs do not affect aircraft built by Airbus at its plant in Mobile, Alabama, which is building six aircraft in the A320 series a month, with plans to bolster production to seven planes a month by early 2021, an Airbus spokesman said.

The state of Washington, home to Boeing's commercial aircraft production facilities, last week moved to formally repeal an aerospace tax break that benefited Boeing and avert looming EU tariffs on U.S. goods.

Boeing said the move would bring the United States into compliance with WTO rules, but Airbus said it marked only "initial steps" toward resolving the transatlantic dispute.

By David Lawder and Andrea Shalal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:07pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
03:03pU.S. to boost tariffs on Airbus planes Wednesday, adding pressure on airlines
RE
02:44pCoronavirus-stricken airlines call for state aid to avert ruin
RE
02:06pAirbus suspends production in France and Spain, shares slide
RE
01:28pEUROPE : Spanish stimulus helps European stocks end seesaw session higher
RE
11:06aBoeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
RE
11:02aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sourc..
RE
11:01aBoeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
RE
09:14aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sourc..
RE
09:03a'SINGLE BIGGEST SHOCK' : Aviation battles coronavirus cash crunch
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 71 397 M
EBIT 2020 7 350 M
Net income 2020 5 206 M
Finance 2020 9 906 M
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,49x
Capitalization 49 340 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 141,88  €
Last Close Price 69,00  €
Spread / Highest target 148%
Spread / Average Target 106%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-47.12%60 266
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-47.75%73 129
DASSAULT AVIATION-42.91%6 197
TEXTRON-34.71%6 124
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-5.26%3 979
AVICOPTER PLC-13.48%3 480
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group