VietJet to sign major Boeing deal during Trump-Kim summit: sources

02/22/2019 | 05:50am EST
Boeing Co's logo is seen above the front doors of its largest jetliner factory in Everett

HANOI (Reuters) - Fast-growing Vietnamese budget airline VietJet Aviation JSC is expected to sign a major jet deal with Boeing Co on the sidelines of next week's Trump-Kim summit, according to sources familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will hold their second summit in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Feb 27-28.

Holding a signing ceremony during Trump's visit would help emphasize strengthening economic and military ties between the United States and Vietnam.

VietJet, while not government-owned, increasingly uses state visits to showcase major plane orders balanced between Boeing and Airbus SE. It signed a deal to buy 100 Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets when former U.S. President Barack Obama visited Hanoi in 2016.

The airline is likely to finalize next week a separate provisional deal agreed last year at the Farnborough Airshow to buy another 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth almost $13 billion at list prices, sources said on condition of anonymity due to an expected announcement by VietJet.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration declared last week that Vietnam complied with international aviation standards, in a move that would allow Vietnamese carriers to fly there for the first time and codeshare with U.S. airlines.

VietJet said last week it planned to purchase widebody jets capable of U.S. flights to open routes to cities with large Vietnamese communities in the United States, such as in California.

It might be too early for VietJet to place a widebody order, said one of the sources.

Another source briefed on the matter said the deal for 100 737 MAX jets was already on Boeing's books, having been firmed up earlier and listed as an unidentified customer.

Boeing declined to comment. VietJet did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

VietJet finalised a deal in November with Airbus for 50 A321neo jets during a visit to Hanoi by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe that had also been announced provisionally at the Farnborough Airshow.

VietJet operates 385 flights daily within Vietnam and to places such as Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, China, Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia.

However, industry analysts have questioned whether the airline will take delivery of all the aircraft on order as the aerospace industry reaches the peak of an extended growth phase.

(Reporting by James Pearson in Hanoi; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris; Writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By James Pearson
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.20% 112.76 Real-time Quote.32.35%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.94% 417.58 Delayed Quote.30.71%
VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK CO End-of-day quote.
