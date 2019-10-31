Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/31 03:01:58 pm
128.45 EUR   -1.18%
02:25pVietnam's VietJet orders 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft
RE
01:36pAIRBUS : Vietnam's VietJet Aviation Orders A321XLR Aircraft
DJ
11:04aSpirit AeroSystems Buys Wing-Making Unit to Diversify Beyond MAX
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vietnam's VietJet orders 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 02:25pm EDT
A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi

(Reuters) - VietJet Aviation has ordered 20 Airbus long-range A321XLR aircraft that the budget carrier hopes will support its international expansion as Vietnam's aviation market heats up.

VietJet expects the first aircraft to be delivered in 2023, it said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it will be the "first carrier in the world" to operate the new long-range version of the single-aisle A320neo family jets.

Industry sources said VietJet would be among the first to put the XLR into service.

Vietnam's largest conglomerate in August applied to launch an airline next year, intensifying competition in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets.

The sector includes Vietnam Airlines, Jetstar Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Co.

The airline also signed a separate agreement in Toulouse, France, for two A320/A321 aircraft simulators.

VietJet's order book for Airbus aircraft now totals 186, the airline said.

In September, Reuters reported that Airbus sold 15 A321XLR jets to VietJet.

Airbus on Thursday confirmed that VietJet had placed a new order for 15 XLR and said another 5 would be converted to the new jet from the A321neo model.

VietJet CEO Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao said Thursday's order will "modernise VietJet's fleet as we look to strongly grow our international flight network."

The airline currently flies to destinations including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China and India.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Jason Neely and Dan Grebler)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.20% 128.42 Real-time Quote.54.81%
VIETJET AVIATION JOINT STOCK CO End-of-day quote.
VIETNAM AIRLINES JSC End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:25pVietnam's VietJet orders 20 Airbus A321XLR aircraft
RE
01:36pAIRBUS : Vietnam's VietJet Aviation Orders A321XLR Aircraft
DJ
11:04aSpirit AeroSystems Buys Wing-Making Unit to Diversify Beyond MAX
DJ
11:02aBOMBARDIER : shares rise on target commitment, asset sales
RE
10:57aBOMBARDIER : shares rise on target commitment, asset sales
RE
07:28aBombardier to sell aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems
RE
07:19aBombardier to sell aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems
RE
12:36aAIRBUS : A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures
RE
10/30U.S. lawmakers question Boeing's $1 million rebate clause for Southwest 737 M..
RE
10/30U.S. lawmakers question Boeing's $1 mln rebate clause for Southwest 737 MAX o..
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 141 M
EBIT 2019 6 781 M
Net income 2019 4 439 M
Finance 2019 13 663 M
Yield 2019 1,61%
P/E ratio 2019 22,7x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 143,88  €
Last Close Price 129,98  €
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE54.81%112 400
BOEING COMPANY (THE)8.20%194 760
DASSAULT AVIATION2.64%11 484
TEXTRON2.44%10 655
AVICOPTER PLC20.32%3 759
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group