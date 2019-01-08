Vietnam start-up Bamboo Airways secures licence after delayed launch

Log in
01/08/2019 | 08:41am EST
FILE PHOTO: Vietnam's Bamboo Airways Chairman Trinh Van Quyet is seen at his office in Hanoi

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's start-up Bamboo Airways has secured a licence from the local authorities, the company said, opening the way for its maiden flight in January after a string of delays.

Bamboo, owned by hotel and leisure firm FLC Group will operate 37 routes connecting major cities and tourist destinations in Vietnam to "reduce pressure on aviation infrastructure", the airline said in a statement.

"In 2019, Bamboo Airways will also launch international air flights to Asian countries, starting with Japan, Korea and Singapore," it said, adding that it also intended to operate flights to Europe, without elaborating.

Vietnam's fifth airline signed a provisional deal in July to buy 20 Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices, and a memorandum of understanding in March with Airbus for up to 24 A320neo narrow-bodied aircraft.

Vietnam, one of Asia's fastest growing economies, has recorded double-digit expansion in domestic and inbound passenger numbers. The government aims to spur on tourism with visa exemptions and by promoting investment in the industry.

The granting of an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam marks the end of a series of stalled launches for Bamboo.

Bamboo Chairman Trinh Van Quyet, also head of FLC, told Reuters in November he aimed to launch the first domestic flight in December after a delay from October. But that date was pushed back due a further delay in the issuing an AOC.

The airline said in December it planned its first flight in mid-January. Tuesday's statement did not mention a more specific date.

(Reporting by James Pearson and Khanh Vu; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 4.16% 87.23 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.31% 328.11 Delayed Quote.1.42%
FLC GROUP JOINT STOCK CO --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 002 M
EBIT 2018 4 952 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 64 873 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 121 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-0.48%74 259
BOEING COMPANY (THE)1.42%186 329
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.74%11 427
TEXTRON1.94%11 281
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 943
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD1.03%3 912
