Airbus SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
WTO must decide if U.S. complied with Boeing aid ruling, Airbus says

05/06/2020 | 01:21pm EDT
The World Trade Organization must decide whether the United States has fully complied with WTO rulings on illegal government aid to Boeing Co, and that process could take some time, a spokesman for Airbus said on Wednesday.

The U.S. government on Wednesday told the WTO that it had fully complied with the WTO's rulings since Washington State had now repealed its tax breaks for Boeing, and there was "no valid basis" for the European Union to retaliate against U.S. goods.

But Airbus spokesman Clay McConnell said the U.S. notification was "a claim" that would have to be reviewed by the WTO. He said Airbus also looked forward to receiving more information about how the United States would remove other subsidies to Boeing that were identified in WTO rulings.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Paul Simao)

