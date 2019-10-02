Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WTO to back U.S. tariffs over Airbus subsidies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 07:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization is poised on Wednesday to open the door to hefty U.S. tariffs on European goods over illegal subsidies for Airbus, pushing a 15-year-old row over support for plane giants to the center of fraught global trade relations.

The Geneva body said it would publish at 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) its decision on a U.S. request to impose up to $11.2 billion in tariffs on European Union goods, but people close to the case expect WTO arbiters to reduce that by about a third.

The WTO has found that both Europe's Airbus and its U.S. rival Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a pair of cases dating back to 2004. Both cases are expected to lead to tariffs, deepening transatlantic trade tensions.

A three-person WTO arbitration tribunal is expected to announce that the United States suffered harm equivalent to roughly $7.5 billion a year from discounted European government loans for the Airbus A350 and A380 passenger jets - a decision that would allow Washington to hit goods worth the same amount.

The focus of nervous global financial markets will then shift to Washington where the U.S. Trade Representative is expected to move quickly to narrow down a preliminary list of goods in line for tariffs.

The agency's provisional list of products that are eligible to be targeted covers goods with an annual trade value of $25 billion and ranges from Airbus jets themselves to helicopters, wine, handbags and cheese.

Before any tariffs are imposed, the WTO's Dispute Settlement Body must formally adopt the arbiters' report in a process expected to take between 10 days and 4 weeks.

Its next scheduled meeting is on Oct. 28, but Washington could request a special meeting 10 days after the arbiters' report is published, suggesting an earliest possible final nod on Oct. 12.

The WTO's decision on EU retaliation rights related to Boeing subsidies is expected early in 2020.

On Tuesday, the head of Irish budget airlines group Ryanair urged the United States and EU to pull back from the brink of a tariff war and said neither side's aviation industry would survive a long dispute.

Importers led by U.S. airlines that buy Airbus jets have urged Washington to be selective when choosing industries to hit in order to avoid causing collateral damage to the U.S. economy.

Signs that the record corporate trade dispute involving Airbus and Boeing - the largest case ever handled by the WTO - is reaching a climax after years of arcane headlines and thousands of pages of rulings have weighed on European shares.

On Wednesday, European stocks <.STOXX> were already sharply lower ahead of the WTO decision after hitting their lowest in four weeks amid fears about the deteriorating global economy.

Sectors most sensitive to global trade and exports from luxury goods to mining companies <.SXPP> bore the brunt of the sell-off, with Gucci-owner Kering and Hermes down more than 2%. Airbus fell 1.1%

Makers of high-end handbags and accessories have also been under pressure due to the violent protests in Hong Kong.

(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebahay in Geneva, Jospehine Mason in London, Writing by Tim Hepher, Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Philip Blenkinsop and Tim Hepher
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.87% 115.7 Real-time Quote.39.04%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL -2.35% 606.2 Real-time Quote.27.89%
KERING -2.82% 441.05 Real-time Quote.10.22%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -2.31% 10.55 Delayed Quote.0.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:21aWTO to back U.S. tariffs over Airbus subsidies
RE
10/01Italian protesters challenge U.S. Secretary of State on food tariffs threat
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01Ryanair can bide its time for better plane deals, says O'Leary
RE
10/01EU weighing all options in U.S. plane dispute, trade chief says
RE
10/01EU weighing all options in U.S. plane dispute, trade chief says
RE
10/01Ryanair boss slams UK aviation regulator after Thomas Cook collapse
RE
10/01Ryanair to ask Boeing to 'eat' any EU tariffs in jet trade war
RE
09/30Flydubai narrows first half loss but warns of pressure from MAX grounding
RE
09/30EXCLUSIVE : Dubai Aerospace drops plans for big aircraft order, targets M&A deal
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 783 M
EBIT 2019 6 999 M
Net income 2019 4 708 M
Finance 2019 14 745 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 90 765 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 143,40  €
Last Close Price 116,74  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE39.04%101 055
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.98%214 094
DASSAULT AVIATION7.44%11 766
TEXTRON6.46%11 267
AVICOPTER PLC20.24%3 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group