Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 01:41:57 pm
114.02 EUR   -2.33%
01:32pAIRBUS : U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says--3rd Update
DJ
01:02pWTO trade threats sink European stocks
RE
12:28pAIRBUS : hits four-month low after WTO ruling; Pernod falls
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

WTO trade threats sink European stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 01:02pm EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stock markets dived almost 3% to log their worst day since last December on Wednesday as the threat of a transatlantic trade war and dismal economic data added to fears about a faltering global economy. Losses in London were the most dramatic, with the FTSE 100 seeing its worst session in 3-1/2 years after Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled a final Brexit proposal that dimmed the chances of Britain leaving the European Union with a deal. [.L]

In Europe, Airbus dropped 2% and the benchmark STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> gave up almost all of the past month's gains after the World Trade Organization approved U.S. moves to slap import tariffs on $7.5 billion worth of European goods.

Global equity markets are already reeling from a prolonged tit-for-tat battle between Washington and Beijing over trade, which has showed up this week in sharp falls in manufacturing sector indicators on both sides of the Atlantic.

"We haven't seen the worst of the trade war impact yet and of course it's a big impact on (manufacturing in) Europe because it relies so much more on exports than U.S.," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.The losses drove the pan-European index below its 100-day moving average, seen as a strong technical support level that could spur further losses.

For a graphic on STOXX 600 records biggest percentage decline since Dec 2018:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6858/6789/STOXX%20600%20records%20biggest%20percentage%20drop%20since%20Dec%202018%20.jpg

All of Europe's major markets tumbled more than 2%, with Italian shares <.FTMIB> losing 2.9% in their worst session since December, while French stocks <.FCHI> gave up a full 3%.

Frankfurt shares <.GDAXI> fell 2.8% to their lowest level in a month and have now fallen more than 4% in just two days.

Latest Refinitiv data showed European companies could be set for their worst quarterly earnings period in three years as revenue drops for the first time since early 2018.

"It's going to be a tough season and the most important thing will be how the companies view going into Q4 and the early outlook for 2020, which is shaping up to be a tough year for markets and corporates," said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities.

All eyes are now on the release of service sector data from the euro zone on Thursday. [GVD/EUR]

Among the worst performers was French waste and water group Suez which dropped 7% after its new chief executive unveiled a four-year plan to boost earnings but failed to provide clarity on dividends and planned asset sales.

Flutter Entertainment was one of the few gainers on the tumultuous day, up 7% after the company agreed to merge in an all-share deal with Stars Group Inc (TSG), owner of Poker Stars.

Among sectors, oil stocks <.SXEP> were the biggest drag on the pan-regional index as prices of Brent crude sank 2.5%. [O/R]

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Bernard Orr, Patrick Graham and Giles Elgood)

By Susan Mathew
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -2.04% 114.36 Real-time Quote.39.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -2.70% 377.52 Delayed Quote.16.03%
SUEZ -7.01% 13.26 Real-time Quote.23.68%
THE STARS GROUP INC. 30.02% 26.38 Delayed Quote.-10.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
01:32pAIRBUS : U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says--3rd Update
DJ
01:02pWTO trade threats sink European stocks
RE
12:28pAIRBUS : hits four-month low after WTO ruling; Pernod falls
RE
12:26pAIRBUS-BOEING CONFLICT : U.S. Sanctions Would Be an Error, French Economic Minis..
DJ
12:10pU.S. wins backing for tariffs on Europe in Airbus clash
RE
12:06pAIRBUS : hits four-month low after WTO ruling; Pernod falls
RE
12:02pBoeing says Airbus could still avoid tariffs by obeying WTO
RE
11:45aAIRBUS : US can levy tariffs on EU exports over Airbus, WTO says
AQ
11:22aPlanes, handbags and cheese on U.S. tariff target list
RE
11:21aAIRBUS : German businesses urge EU to protect them after latest WTO decision
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 783 M
EBIT 2019 6 999 M
Net income 2019 4 708 M
Finance 2019 14 745 M
Yield 2019 1,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,4x
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,07x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
Capitalization 90 765 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 143,40  €
Last Close Price 116,74  €
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE39.04%101 055
BOEING COMPANY (THE)17.98%214 094
DASSAULT AVIATION7.44%11 766
TEXTRON6.46%11 267
AVICOPTER PLC20.24%3 704
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group