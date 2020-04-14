Wizz Air not considering plane deferrals, sees growth returning in 2022: CEO

Wizz CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Tuesday that he believed the market for air travel would start growing in 2022.

"If we take 2019 as a baseline, I would guess that 2022 is going to be a bigger year than 2019 so we would have two years of transition," he said in a telephone interview.

The airline, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, said that when air travel restarts Wizz is considering flying its planes two-thirds full to ease passenger concerns about being too close to others following the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would basically be blocking a third of the airplanes, so 180 seater would be come a 120 seater, and the 230 seater would become more like 160 seater," Varadi said.

"These are the things that we are looking at right now."

