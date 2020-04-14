Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Wizz Air not considering plane deferrals, sees growth returning in 2022: CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Wizz Air Airbus aircraft is pictured at Luton Airport

European low cost airline Wizz Air is not looking to defer any of the Airbus narrowbody planes it has on order even though it does not expect the market to grow again until 2022, its chief executive said.

Wizz CEO Jozsef Varadi told Reuters on Tuesday that he believed the market for air travel would start growing in 2022.

"If we take 2019 as a baseline, I would guess that 2022 is going to be a bigger year than 2019 so we would have two years of transition," he said in a telephone interview.

The airline, whose geographic focus is central and eastern Europe, said that when air travel restarts Wizz is considering flying its planes two-thirds full to ease passenger concerns about being too close to others following the coronavirus pandemic.

"We would basically be blocking a third of the airplanes, so 180 seater would be come a 120 seater, and the 230 seater would become more like 160 seater," Varadi said.

"These are the things that we are looking at right now."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.51% 60.08 Real-time Quote.-53.25%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.32% 2700 Delayed Quote.-29.76%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
06:53aWIZZ AIR NOT CONSIDERING PLANE DEFER : Ceo
RE
05:02aAIRBUS : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/13AIRBUS : Luxembourg Armed Forces A400M makes its maiden flight
PU
04/13AIRBUS : A400M new-generation airlifter ordered by the Luxembourg Armed Forces h..
PU
04/12French industry can return to work safely, metals lobby says ahead of Macron ..
RE
04/10AIRBUS : Pulls Back on Plans for Toulouse Plant -- Reuters
DJ
04/10Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France
RE
04/10Crisis blocks Airbus plan for new A321 jet plant in France
RE
04/09AIRBUS : EasyJet to defer delivery of 24 Airbus planes, hold shareholder meeting
RE
04/09STELIOS HAJI-IOANNOU : EasyGroup's Haji-Ioannou Demands EasyJet, Airbus Deal Tra..
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 59 550 M
EBIT 2020 5 126 M
Net income 2020 2 511 M
Finance 2020 7 971 M
Yield 2020 1,91%
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,67x
EV / Sales2021 0,64x
Capitalization 47 743 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 90,80  €
Last Close Price 61,00  €
Spread / Highest target 167%
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-53.25%52 065
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-54.77%83 127
DASSAULT AVIATION-29.44%7 484
TEXTRON-33.99%6 247
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.38%4 048
AVICOPTER PLC1.78%3 640
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group