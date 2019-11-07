Log in
AIRCASTLE INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Aircastle Limited - AYR

11/07/2019 | 10:09pm EST

Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR) to affiliates of Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Aircastle will receive only $32.00 in cash for each share of Aircastle that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ayr/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 881 M
EBIT 2019 421 M
Net income 2019 151 M
Debt 2019 4 973 M
Yield 2019 3,70%
P/E ratio 2019 16,1x
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales2019 8,39x
EV / Sales2020 8,26x
Capitalization 2 419 M
