Airea : Half-year Report

08/17/2018 | 08:11am CEST

AIREA PLC

Interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2018

The principal activity of the group is the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of commercial floor coverings.

Chairman's Statement

The six months ending 30 June 2018 was another period of strategic progress. Following the completion of the closure of the residential carpets business, we are now in a position to focus on our ongoing commercial operation, which delivered an encouraging advance in financial performance:

- Sales up 13%

- Profit attributable to shareholders up 31%

- Basic earnings per share from continuing operations up 10.0%

- Interim dividend maintained

Following the closure of Ryalux the business is positioned to generate improved shareholder returns. To illustrate this; in the 6 months ended 30 June 2018 the business generated profit after tax of £1.3m on a continuing basis (i.e. excluding Ryalux) in the 6 months ended 30 June 2017 the business (including Ryalux) generated profit after tax of £0.7m.

Strong growth in the order book and increased sales both in the UK and internationally was largely driven by the success of new product introductions. The launch of further new products is transforming our offer in the medium and premium price sectors and our sales force has a growing portfolio of attractive complementary products to grow our share within this market sector.

Our international sales grew by 30% in the period, driven by the new products, increased penetration of existing markets and the ongoing development of the distribution network.

Group Results

Continuing operations:

Comparative financial results for the six months to 30 June 2017 and the eighteen months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to take account of the closure of the residential carpets business1. Revenue for the period was £9.1m (2017: £8.1m). The operating profit was £1,481,000 (2017: £1,457,000). After charging pension related finance costs of £158,000 (2017: £309,000) and incorporating the appropriate tax charge the net profit for the period was £1,314,000 (2017: £1,194,000). Basic earnings per share for the continuing operation were 3.18p (2017: 2.89p).

Operating cash flows before exceptional items and movements in working capital were £1.7m (2017: £1.6m). Working capital increased in the period by £0.4m (2017: £1.2m) mainly as a result of the timing of stock build. Contributions to the defined benefit pension scheme were £200,000 (2017: £200,000) in line with the agreement reached with the scheme trustees following the last triennial valuation as at 1 July 2017. Capital expenditure of £61,000 (2017: £233,000) was made in renewing and enhancing manufacturing plant and equipment and supporting product launches.

Discontinued operation

Running and closure costs net of tax amounted to £359,000. The disposal of inventory, collection of trade receivables and settlement of outstanding payables resulted in a cash inflow of £1,135,000 giving an overall net modest outflow of cash for the residential carpets business of £93,000 in the period. As indicated in the last annual report, over the total period of run down and closure, there was significant cash generation, which was returned to shareholders as part of the special dividend paid on 23 May 2018.

Board Changes

I am pleased to welcome Paul Stevenson to the board following his recently announced appointment as Group Finance Director and Company Secretary. He takes over from Roger Salt who is retiring. We would like to extend our thanks to Roger for his hard work and dedication over the last 14 years.

Outlook

We are pleased by the progress we have made in driving sales growth in the ongoing commercial flooring operation with a strengthening portfolio of products. Sales growth in our markets requires hard work and commitment over a sustained period of time, and we remain determined to build on the progress made. Uncertainties remain, including the outcome of Brexit negotiations; however, as a UK manufacturer with a strengthening position in the UK and internationally, we are well placed to mitigate risks and take advantage of growth opportunities.

Given the ongoing progress in the financial performance of the group and a robust cash flow we are able to maintain the policy introduced last year of paying an interim dividend. The board is please to declare an interim dividend of 1.75p (2017: 1.75p) to be paid on the 25 October 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 21 September 2018. The ex dividend date is 20 September 2018.

Martin Toogood

17 August 2018

Chairman

1 The unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and the audited results for the eighteen months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reclassify the residential carpets business as discontinued. Details of the discontinued operation are included in note 2.

Consolidated Income Statement

6 months ended 30 June 2018

Unaudited

(Restated) unaudited

(Restated) Audited

6 months ended

6 months ended

18 months ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

2017

£000

£000

£000

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue

9,132

8,073

26,890

Operating costs

(7,651)

(6,616)

(22,658)

Operating profit before exceptional items

1,481

1,457

4,255

Exceptional items:

Exceptional costs

-

-

(472)

Unrealised valuation gain

-

-

449

Operating profit

1,481

1,457

4,232

Finance costs

(158)

(309)

(932)

Profit before taxation

1,323

1,148

3,300

Taxation

(9)

46

186

Profit attributable to shareholders of the group from continuing operations

1,314

1,194

3,486

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

Loss attributable to shareholders of the group from discontinued operations

(359)

(467)

(4,856)

Profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders of the group for the period

955

727

(1,370)

Earnings/(loss) per share (basic and diluted)

2.31 p

1.76 p

(3.31)p

Earnings per share (basic and diluted) from continuing operations

3.18 p

2.89 p

8.43 p

Loss per share (basic and diluted) from discontinued operations

(0.87)p

(1.13)p

(11.74)p

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

6 months ended 30 June 2018

Unaudited

(Restated) unaudited

(Restated) Audited

6 months ended

6 months

ended

18 months ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

2017

£000

£000

£000

Profit / (loss) attributable to shareholders of the group

955

727

(1,370)

Actuarial gain recognised in the pension scheme

-

401

4,827

Related deferred taxation

-

(80)

(862)

-

321

3,965

Unrealised valuation gain

39

-

117

Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders of the group

994

1,048

2,712

The unaudited results for the six months ended 30 June 2017 and the audited results for the eighteen months ended 31 December 2017 have been restated to reclassify the residential carpets business as discontinued. Details of the discontinued operation are included in note 2.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

as at 30 June 2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

30 June

30 June

30 December

2018

2017

2017

£000

£000

£000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

5,107

6,101

5,294

Intangible assets

114

124

Investment property

3,150

2,701

3,150

Deferred tax asset

1,415

1,281

389

9,786

10,083

8,957

Current assets

Inventories

6,918

11,146

6,937

Trade and other receivables

2,870

4,704

2,893

Cash and cash equivalents

2,448

2,302

3,702

12,236

18,152

13,532

Total assets

22,022

28,235

22,489

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

(4,793)

(5,574)

(4,045)

Obligations under finance leases

(185)

-

(183)

(4,978)

(5,574)

(4,228)

Non-current liabilities

Pension deficit

(2,114)

(6,962)

(2,164)

Deferred tax

(268)

(241)

(268)

Obligation under finance leases

(417)

(767)

(510)

(2,799)

(7,970)

(2,942)

Total liabilities

(7,777)

(13,544)

(7,170)

14,245

14,691

15,319

Equity

Called up share capital

10,339

10,339

10,339

Share premium account

504

504

504

Capital redemption reserve

3,617

3,617

3,617

Revaluation reserve

3,165

3,009

3,126

Retained earnings

(3,380)

(2,778)

(2,267)

14,245

14,691

15,319

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

6 months ended 30 June 2018

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 months ended

6 months ended

18 months ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

2017

£000

£000

£000

Cash flow from continuing operations

Profit for the period

1,314

1,194

3,486

Depreciation of tangible fixed assets

155

103

291

Amortisation of other intangible fixed assets

28

-

39

Finance costs

158

309

932

Taxation

9

(46)

(225)

Unrealised valuation gain

-

-

(449)

Operating cash flows before movements in working capital

1,664

1,560

4,074

Increase in inventories

(762)

(1,866)

(138)

(Increase) / decrease in trade and other receivables

(607)

(821)

1,046

Increase / (decrease) in trade and other payables

972

1,517

(874)

Cash generated from operations

1,267

390

4,108

Income tax received

-

-

143

Contributions to defined benefit pension scheme

(200)

(200)

(600)

Net cash generated from operating activities in continuing operations

1,067

190

3,651

Net cash used in operating activities in discontinued operations

(93)

(19)

(900)

Net cash generated from operating activities

974

171

2,751

Investing activities

Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets

(43)

(233)

(334)

Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets

(18)

(163)

Net cash used by investing activities on continuing operations

(61)

(233)

(497)

Net cash used by investing activities on discontinuing operations

-

(38)

(58)

(61)

(271)

(555)

Financing activities

Interest

(8)

(10)

(26)

Obligations under finance leases

(91)

(87)

(238)

Equity dividends paid

(2,068)

-

(1,344)

Net cash used in financing activities in continuing operations

(2,167)

(97)

(1,608)

Net cash used in financing activities in discontinued operations

-

-

-

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,167)

(97)

(1,608)

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents

(1,254)

(197)

588

Cash and cash equivalents at start of the period

3,702

2,499

3,114

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

2,448

2,302

3,702

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

6 months ended 30 June 2018

Share capital

Share premium account

Capital redemption reserve

Revaluation reserve

Profit and loss account

Total equity

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

£000

At 1st July 2016

10,339

504

3,617

3,009

(3,518)

13,951

Comprehensive income for the period

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,370)

(1,370)

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

117

3,965

4,082

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

117

2,595

2,712

Contributions by and distributions

to owners

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(1,344)

(1,344)

At 31st December 2017 and 1st January 2018

10,339

504

3,617

3,126

(2,267)

15,319

Comprehensive income for the period

Profit for the period

-

-

-

-

955

955

Other comprehensive income for the period

-

-

-

39

-

39

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

39

955

994

Contributions by and distributions

to owners

Dividend paid

-

-

-

-

(2,068)

(2,068)

At 30th June 2018

10,339

504

3,617

3,165

(3,380)

14,245

1

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The financial information for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and the six months ended 30 June 2017 has not been audited and does not constitute full financial statements within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006.

The financial information relating to the eighteen month period ended 31st December 2017 does not constitute full financial statements within the meaning of Section 434 of the Companies Act 2006. This information is based on the group's statutory accounts for that period. The statutory accounts were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS') and received an unqualified audit report and did not contain statements under Section 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006. These financial statements have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

These interim financial statements have been prepared using the recognition and measurement principles of International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRS'). The accounting policies used are the same as those used in preparing the financial statements for theperiod ended 31st December 2017. These policies are set out in the annual report and accounts for theperiod ended 31st December 2017 which is available on the Company's website at www.aireaplc.co.uk.

Further copies of this report are available from the Company Secretary at the registered office at Victoria Mills, The Green, Ossett, Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF5 0AN and are also available, along with this announcement, on the company's website at www.aireaplc.co.uk

2

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

It was announced in the last annual report that the company had entered into a process concerning the closure of the residential carpets business. This process has now been completed. The analysis of the result of the discontinued business that has been included in the consolidated income statement including a deferred tax benefit following the closure of the residential carpets business is as follows:

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

6 months ended

6 months ended

18 months ended

30 June

30 June

31 December

2018

2017

2017

£000

£000

£000

Discontinued operations

Revenue

920

3,196

9,859

Operating costs

(2,313)

(3,681)

(14,669)

Loss before taxation

(1,393)

(485)

(4,810)

Taxation

1,034

18

(46)

Loss attributable to shareholders of the group from discontinued operations

(359)

(467)

(4,856)

Disclaimer

Airea plc published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 06:10:04 UTC
