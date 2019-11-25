Airgain : Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that Anil Doradla, Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company, effective November 30, 2019, to pursue other opportunities.

The Board of Directors has commenced an executive search process for Mr. Doradla’s successor. Mr. Doradla will continue to assist Airgain as an advisor and provide transitional, consulting services.

“We would like to thank Anil for his dedicated service to Airgain. He has been an integral member of our executive management team. We wish him the very best in his professional endeavors and much continued success,” said Jacob Suen, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airgain.

Mr. Doradla stated, “After almost two years working at Airgain, I have seen significant transformation across all facets of the company. I am very thankful to have worked under the leadership of Jacob Suen and Jim Sims and believe Airgain is in a solid position and is well-poised to continue benefiting from the growth and demand for advanced antenna technologies.”

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the search for and transition to a new CFO and Mr. Doradla’s consulting services assisting in such transition, and Airgain’s expectations regarding the growth and demand for advanced antenna technologies. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with timely and successfully completing an executive CFO search; risks and uncertainties related to management and key personnel changes; the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005806/en/