Airgain : Announces Release of MULTIMAX™ FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 Antennas

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its MULTIMAX FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas. The MULTIMAX FV family is available in a range of configurations, supporting up to dual MIMO LTE (including Band 14 for FirstNet™), 3x3 MIMO Wi-Fi (or 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi), and multi-constellation GNSS, all in a compact enclosure.

With a smaller footprint than competing solutions and a strong, bolt-mount aluminum base, the MULTIMAX FV family provides greater protection against natural hazards threatening vehicles, including vibration, ice, salt, car washes, and tree sweeps. In addition, the elegant shark-fin design allows fleet owners to add style to their vehicles without compromising performance. The new products include high-gain antennas that deliver a larger cellular footprint alongside high rejection GNSS technology with coverage for multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS).

“Not only does reliable connectivity matter to fleet owners, but also aesthetics and the antenna form factor,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “Our new MULTIMAX FV family is uniquely designed to deliver in each of these key areas. Owners can rely on our commitment to providing class-leading performance across cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS as well as our industry-best reliability, but all built into a new, sleeker design that complements today’s fleet vehicles.”

The MULTIMAX FV family of antennas can be ordered in either black or white and are available now through our trusted channel partners or direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products, the MULTIMAX FV family is proudly built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround times.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

