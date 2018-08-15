Airgain : Announces Release of MULTIMAX™ FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 Antennas

Airgain,
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its
MULTIMAX FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 antennas. The MULTIMAX FV family is
available in a range of configurations, supporting up to dual MIMO LTE
(including Band 14 for FirstNet™), 3x3 MIMO Wi-Fi (or 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi),
and multi-constellation GNSS, all in a compact enclosure.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005677/en/
Airgain Announces new MULTIMAX FV 6-in-1 and 5-in-1 High Performance Antennas for Fleet Solutions (Graphic: Business Wire)
With a smaller footprint than competing solutions and a strong,
bolt-mount aluminum base, the MULTIMAX FV family provides greater
protection against natural hazards threatening vehicles, including
vibration, ice, salt, car washes, and tree sweeps. In addition, the
elegant shark-fin design allows fleet owners to add style to their
vehicles without compromising performance. The new products include
high-gain antennas that deliver a larger cellular footprint alongside
high rejection GNSS technology with coverage for multiple satellite
systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS).
“Not only does reliable connectivity matter to fleet owners, but also
aesthetics and the antenna form factor,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s
Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “Our new MULTIMAX FV
family is uniquely designed to deliver in each of these key areas.
Owners can rely on our commitment to providing class-leading performance
across cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS as well as our industry-best
reliability, but all built into a new, sleeker design that complements
today’s fleet vehicles.”
The MULTIMAX FV family of antennas can be ordered in either black or
white and are available now through our trusted channel partners or
direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products,
the MULTIMAX FV family is proudly built in the USA, delivering high
quality and fast turnaround times.
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing
and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem,
including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s
antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential,
private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems,
including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media
adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset
tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and
maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more
information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not
a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations.
These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the
expected performance features of our MULTIMAX FV family of antennas to;
our and our third-party manufacturer’s ability to make high quality
products and on fast turnaround times; and our ability to provide
class-leading performance across cellular, Wi-Fi, and GNSS as well as
industry-best reliability. The inclusion of forward-looking statements
should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our
plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth
in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our
business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is
developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the
performance of our products; our products are subject to intense
competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies
may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks
associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and
other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings
with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading
"Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent
filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press
release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All
forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this
cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005677/en/