Airgain : Delivers Solution to Meet Public Safety and Fleet Operators’ Toughest Communications Challenges

New Antenna Plus CENTURION™ 9-in-1 antennas deliver maximum performance in a single enclosure

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its CENTURION family of 9-in-1 antennas. The CENTURION antennas deliver industry leading performance in a significantly smaller footprint than competitive solutions.

The CENTURION antenna is designed specifically to provide high performance connectivity for public safety and fleet vehicles and assets, connecting to almost any vehicular router or modem. The CENTURION packs a market leading number of antennas into a single enclosure that is more compact than competitive solutions, enabling a less conspicuous, less invasive, installation to the vehicle. The CENTURION is configurable and supports up to four high-gain cellular/LTE MIMO antennas, which include support for LTE Band 14 for FirstNet™, four high-gain Wi-Fi antennas, and a high rejection GNSS antenna with coverage for multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou (BDS) satellite systems – all inside a single, robust and compact housing.

With its four high gain wideband cellular/LTE elements that deliver a larger cellular footprint, CENTURION has been designed to support the next generation of vehicular LTE routers with multiple carrier switching, delivering the best possible coverage whatever the conditions. It also provides the ultimate in Wi-Fi support – with integrated high-gain 4x4 Wi-Fi antennas, providing support for full HD streaming video and other high-bandwidth applications with maximum range.

“High-performance connectivity is no longer a luxury across many public safety and fleet vehicles – it is an absolute necessity. However, to get the performance they need, many fleet owners have been forced to use solutions that are either too bulky or require multiple enclosures,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “Our new CENTURION antennas put those challenges in the past. Owners can now rely on maximum performance across GNSS, cellular, and Wi-Fi, tailored to their needs and delivered through a single, compact antenna.”

The CENTURION antenna is also available in a Dual LTE, 6x6 MIMO Wi-Fi configuration which is compatible with the next generation of routers – COR IBR1700 from Cradlepoint and Airlink MG90 from Sierra Wireless. Both versions can be ordered in either black or white and are available now through our trusted channel partners or direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products, the CENTURION family is proudly built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround times.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance features of our CENTURION antennas and their ability to meet public safety and fleet operators’ challenges. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

