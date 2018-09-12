Airgain : Delivers Solution to Meet Public Safety and Fleet Operators’ Toughest Communications Challenges

Airgain,
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its
CENTURION family of 9-in-1 antennas. The CENTURION antennas deliver
industry leading performance in a significantly smaller footprint than
competitive solutions.
The CENTURION antenna is designed specifically to provide high
performance connectivity for public safety and fleet vehicles and
assets, connecting to almost any vehicular router or modem. The
CENTURION packs a market leading number of antennas into a single
enclosure that is more compact than competitive solutions, enabling a
less conspicuous, less invasive, installation to the vehicle. The
CENTURION is configurable and supports up to four high-gain cellular/LTE
MIMO antennas, which include support for LTE Band 14 for FirstNet™, four
high-gain Wi-Fi antennas, and a high rejection GNSS antenna with
coverage for multiple satellite systems including GPS, GLONASS, Galileo,
and BeiDou (BDS) satellite systems – all inside a single, robust and
compact housing.
With its four high gain wideband cellular/LTE elements that deliver a
larger cellular footprint, CENTURION has been designed to support the
next generation of vehicular LTE routers with multiple carrier
switching, delivering the best possible coverage whatever the
conditions. It also provides the ultimate in Wi-Fi support – with
integrated high-gain 4x4 Wi-Fi antennas, providing support for full HD
streaming video and other high-bandwidth applications with maximum range.
“High-performance connectivity is no longer a luxury across many public
safety and fleet vehicles – it is an absolute necessity. However, to get
the performance they need, many fleet owners have been forced to use
solutions that are either too bulky or require multiple enclosures,”
said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s Vice President of Channel Sales for North
America. “Our new CENTURION antennas put those challenges in the past.
Owners can now rely on maximum performance across GNSS, cellular, and
Wi-Fi, tailored to their needs and delivered through a single, compact
antenna.”
Availability
The CENTURION antenna is also available in a Dual LTE, 6x6 MIMO Wi-Fi
configuration which is compatible with the next generation of routers –
COR IBR1700 from Cradlepoint and Airlink MG90 from Sierra Wireless. Both
versions can be ordered in either black or white and are available now
through our trusted channel partners or direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with
other Antenna Plus portfolio products, the CENTURION family is proudly
built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround times.
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing
and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem,
including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s
antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential,
private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems,
including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media
adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset
tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and
maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more
information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
