Airgain : Delivers World’s First 2-in-1 ‘Shot-Glass’ MIMO LTE Antenna

Airgain,
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its OptumX
antenna. The OptumX is the first ‘shot-glass’ MIMO LTE antenna of its
kind, delivering industry leading performance in a significantly smaller
footprint than competitive solutions.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005351/en/
Airgain's new OptumX™ 2-in-1 is the first ‘shot-glass’ MIMO LTE antenna of its kind, delivering industry leading performance in a significantly smaller footprint than competitive solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The OptumX builds on Airgain’s antenna design expertise to deliver a
high-performance, ultra-wide-band dual-LTE MIMO solution in the small,
robust form-factor, commonly referred to as a ‘shot-glass’ or ‘salt and
pepper shaker’ antenna. The OptumX utilizes patent pending technology to
enable dual MIMO antennas to operate in very close proximity within the
single enclosure, overcoming key technical hurdles including MIMO
antenna isolation. The OptumX is tailored to the needs of Industrial
Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) applications with
often restricted exterior mounting options and a need to keep
installation costs to a minimum. IIoT and M2M solutions have previously
been required to choose between the increased cost of using two separate
antennas, or to use large and often unsightly antennas designed for
different uses.
As a shock-resistant, low-profile antenna with a smaller footprint than
competitive solutions and a strong, bolt-mount base, the OptumX is built
to meet the specific needs of IIoT and M2M users, providing
cost-effective high-performance connectivity for IIoT and M2M
applications. The OptumX is designed to blend in, but is also built to
Airgain’s exacting standards, providing exceptional protection against
UV and natural hazards and helping ensure reliable operation.
“Before today, users have been forced to use solutions that are either
too bulky or require multiple enclosures to get the performance they
need for their IIoT and M2M applications,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s
Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “The new OptumX
delivers two LTE antennas in a single, innovative enclosure that
significantly shrinks the real estate needed for installation and use.”
Availability
The OptumX antenna can be ordered in either black or white and will be
available in November through our trusted channel partners or direct at
1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products, the OptumX
is proudly built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround
times.
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing
and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem,
including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s
antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential,
private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems,
including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media
adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset
tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and
maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more
information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
