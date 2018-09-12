Airgain : Delivers World’s First 2-in-1 ‘Shot-Glass’ MIMO LTE Antenna

New Antenna Plus OptumX™ Designed to Make Machine-to-Machine Communications Faster and Easier

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT), today announced the release of its OptumX antenna. The OptumX is the first ‘shot-glass’ MIMO LTE antenna of its kind, delivering industry leading performance in a significantly smaller footprint than competitive solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005351/en/

Airgain's new OptumX™ 2-in-1 is the first ‘shot-glass’ MIMO LTE antenna of its kind, delivering industry leading performance in a significantly smaller footprint than competitive solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The OptumX builds on Airgain’s antenna design expertise to deliver a high-performance, ultra-wide-band dual-LTE MIMO solution in the small, robust form-factor, commonly referred to as a ‘shot-glass’ or ‘salt and pepper shaker’ antenna. The OptumX utilizes patent pending technology to enable dual MIMO antennas to operate in very close proximity within the single enclosure, overcoming key technical hurdles including MIMO antenna isolation. The OptumX is tailored to the needs of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine to Machine (M2M) applications with often restricted exterior mounting options and a need to keep installation costs to a minimum. IIoT and M2M solutions have previously been required to choose between the increased cost of using two separate antennas, or to use large and often unsightly antennas designed for different uses.

As a shock-resistant, low-profile antenna with a smaller footprint than competitive solutions and a strong, bolt-mount base, the OptumX is built to meet the specific needs of IIoT and M2M users, providing cost-effective high-performance connectivity for IIoT and M2M applications. The OptumX is designed to blend in, but is also built to Airgain’s exacting standards, providing exceptional protection against UV and natural hazards and helping ensure reliable operation.

“Before today, users have been forced to use solutions that are either too bulky or require multiple enclosures to get the performance they need for their IIoT and M2M applications,” said Reed Pangborn, Airgain’s Vice President of Channel Sales for North America. “The new OptumX delivers two LTE antennas in a single, innovative enclosure that significantly shrinks the real estate needed for installation and use.”

Availability

The OptumX antenna can be ordered in either black or white and will be available in November through our trusted channel partners or direct at 1-855-AIRGAIN. As with other Antenna Plus portfolio products, the OptumX is proudly built in the USA, delivering high quality and fast turnaround times.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance features of our OptumX antennas and our third-party manufacturer’s ability to make high quality products and on fast turnaround times. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005351/en/