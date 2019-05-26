Log in
Airgain : Introduces 6GHz Wi-Fi Embedded Antenna Solutions

05/26/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

New family of embedded antennas enables configurable IEEE 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6) performance to match any needs

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced the release of the Profile X6 series of embedded antennas providing full support for the new 6GHz (5.9-7.125GHz) ISM band spectrum. These new antennas will help Wi-Fi system designers adapt to future technological changes, enabling a more seamless transition to 6GHz support once the new spectrum becomes available for Wi-Fi.

In October 2018, the FCC voted to allocate up to 1.2GHz of mid-band 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum for next generation Wi-Fi systems. Following the Notice of Proposed Rule Making released in late 2018 by the FCC, the spectrum may be made available as early as late 2019. The 6GHz spectrum will be supported only with the latest Wi-Fi technology, namely Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax). Wi-Fi system designers including carriers and OEMs are deep into device design refresh cycles based on Wi-Fi 6; however, since 6GHz is not ready they have to decide to wait and risk being late to market, or to proceed without 6GHz and face another design refresh cycle later.

“Our Wi-Fi 6 ready, 6GHz embedded antenna solutions enable Wi-Fi system designers to build their Wi-Fi 6 systems with antenna support for both 5GHz and 6GHz from day one. This creates potential for a future upgrade to 6GHz, when utilizing radio hardware that is upgradeable to support 6GHz, avoiding a new ground-up 6GHz design once the 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum becomes available,” said Callum Noon, Senior Director, Product Management and Marketing at Airgain. “Our Profile X6 series antenna also includes patent pending technology that increases the isolation between existing 5GHz Wi-Fi spectrum and the new 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum, enabling the two bands to co-exist in the same device with maximum throughput performance.”

Airgain’s embedded antenna family now features two designs that support 6GHz Wi-Fi system design, including the new X6 series and the existing Q6 series antennas:

  • Profile Embedded X6 Series Antenna (New)
    • Immediate availability of 6GHz Wi-Fi antennas, providing reference design support and support for the development of future proof Wi-Fi 6 devices.
    • Improves inter-antenna isolation between existing 5GHz and new 6GHz Wi-Fi for higher modulation and MIMO operation.
    • Allows smaller device size.
    • Provides increased flexibility in choosing antenna locations.
  • Profile Embedded Q6 Series Antenna
    • Immediate availability of embedded antennas for new 6GHz (5.9-7.125GHz) Wi-Fi spectrum in various configurations including dual band and support for existing 5GHz unlicensed band.
    • Features Airgain’s ‘Double Infinite Balun’ technology included in the Q Series antenna range.
    • Antennas are available in different combinations of bands based on the selected radio architecture, such as single 6GHz band, dual band and tri-band options.

Airgain’s latest innovations, including the new Profile family of antennas for 6GHz Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, will be on display during Computex 2019, held May 28 through June 1, in Taipei, Taiwan. Contact Airgain at info@airgain.com to request a meeting to discuss our new technology offerings.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance features of our new embedded antennas and their ability to help Wi-Fi system designers [adapt to future technological changes], the anticipated release by the FCC of increased mid-band 6GHz Wi-Fi spectrum available for next generation Wi-Fi systems, and the ability of our Profile X6 series of embedded antennas to support both 5GHz and 6GHz from day one. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.


© Business Wire 2019
