AIRGAIN, INC.

(AIRG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/29 01:24:18 pm
8.935 USD   +0.62%
01:10pAIRGAIN : Investor Presentation – May 2020
PU
05/20AIRGAIN : to Present at the Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 29th, 2020
BU
05/08AIRGAIN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Airgain : Investor Presentation – May 2020

05/29/2020 | 01:10pm EDT

Investor Presentation | May 2020

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward- looking statements.

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future operating results, financial position and cash flows, our business strategy, our 2020 financial outlook, and plans and our objectives for future operations are forward- looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "plan," "target," "project," "contemplate," "predict," "potential," "would," "could," "should," "intend" and "expect" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; our operating results may fluctuate significantly, including based on seasonal risk factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict and could cause our

operating results to fall below expectations or our guidance; a slower than anticipated rollout of certain customers' deployments; he COVID-19 pandemic may continue to disrupt and otherwise adversely affect our operations and those of our suppliers, partners, distributors and ultimate end customers, and the overall supply chain that our antennas are used in, as well as adversely affecting the general U.S. and global economic conditions and financial markets, and, ultimately, our sales and operating results; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; our future success depends on our ability to develop and successfully introduce new and enhanced products for the wireless market that meet the needs of our customers, including our ability to transition to provide a more diverse solutions capability; risks that we may not fully realize the benefits associated with the partnerships we have entered into, or that existing partnerships may be terminated by either party; our business is characterized by short product development windows and short product lifecycles; we sell to customers who are extremely price conscious, and a few customers represent a significant portion of our

sales, and if we lose any of these customers, our sales could decrease significantly; we rely on a few contract manufacturers to produce and ship all of our products, a single or limited number of suppliers for some components of our products and channel partners to sell and support our products, and the failure to manage our relationships with these parties successfully could adversely affect our ability to market and sell our products; if we cannot protect our intellectual property rights, our competitive position could be harmed or we could incur significant expenses to enforce our rights; our ability to identify and consummate strategic acquisitions and partnerships, and risks associated with completed arrangements; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date here of, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this presentation to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward- looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This presentation contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to supplement Airgain's financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe these financial measures provide useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between the non-GAAP financial measure and the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in our earnings press releases, which are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.airgain.com.

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

2

Who We Are

Advanced Antenna Systems

Enabling high performance wireless networking systems

Founded 2003, IPO 2016

Consumer

2019 Financials

(NASDAQ: AIRG)

San Diego, CA Headquarters

$55.7M

Revenue

5 - Global Design Centers

45%

Gross Margin

11 - Global Sales/Satellite Offices

Enterprise

4 - Testing Houses

$3.7M

Adjusted EBITDA

1 - Manufacturing Facility in Arizona

2 - Contract Manufacturers in China

$35M

Cash

129 Employees

Automotive

$0

Debt

>270 Patents & Applications

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Source: Airgain data as of March 31, 2020

3

Moving From Antennasto Integrated Wireless Systems

$12 Billion TAM by 2022

Growth Market

Foundational Revenue Base

$780M

$4.4B

Consumer

Enterprise

(M2M & Industrial IoT)

(Connected Home & IoT)

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Source: ABI Research forecasts, with Airgain ASP assumptions

Growth Market

$6.8B

Automotive

(Fleet, Aftermarket & OEM,

+ Antenna-Modems)

4

Where Our Antennas Can Be Found

Antennas shipped into over 250 millionwireless devices

Consumer

OTT Devices

Set Top Boxes

Smart Meters

Smart TV

Wi-Fi

Extenders Gateways

HomeWi-Fi

Automation Speakers

Enterprise

Enterprise Access

Carrier Grade Outdoor

Points

Access Points

Sensors

Smart Utilities

Kiosks

ATM Machines

Routers &

Access Points

IP Security

IIoT / LPWAN

Wi-Fi Hotspots

Femtocells

Cameras

Automotive

Mass

Commercial Fleet

Transportation

Management

Public Safety: Law

Intelligent Warehouse

Enforcement, Fire, EMS

Auto OEM

Infotainment

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

5

NEW PLATFORM: AirgainConnect™

2x

FirstNet Ready™ HPUE Antenna-Modem"AC-HPUE6 in 1"

$500M+

Coverage

Targeting First Responder and Public Safety Vehicles

Initial

Increase

Market

Extended Coverage for:

  • Metropolitan Buildings
  • Underground Garages
  • Tunnels
  • Rural/Remote Areas
  • Poor signal coverage areas

Existing

10x Power

Solution

AIRGAINCONNECT

AIRGAINCONNECT

AC-HPUEAntennas

3 LTE (2-LTE,1-Band14)

2 WiFi (1-Wi-Fi6, 1-Wi-Fi6E)

1 GPS (GNSS)

Modem

HPUE FirstNet Ready Modem

Will run on all AT&T bands, including FirstNet Band 14

AirgainConnect Future:

  • Other U.S. Carriers
  • Global Carriers
  • Enterprise Fleet

Future

$4B+

TAM*

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

* Source: ABI Research global forecast for applicable modems, with Airgain ASP Estimates

6

Who We Work With

Tier One Service Providers

Chipset Partners

Global OEMs and ODMs

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

7

New Generation Devices Meet Airgain's Core Competency

Antenna Design Becomes Critical!

  • More Antennas per Device
  • More Frequency Bands per Device
  • Shrinking Form Factors
  • Rapid Product Refresh Cycles
  • More Stringent RF Performance Criteria Due to New RF Spectrum

Wi-Fi 4

3G UMTS

Wi-Fi 1,2,3

Smart Antennas

Antennas anemployed to improve

afterthoughtperformance

DU

5G (CBRS, mmWave)

Wi-Fi 6E

4G LTE

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

New spectrum

Complex antenna

increases antenna

system demands

design becomes

Integration challenge

critical

with increased

antennas/device

Airgain Core Competency

Innovation Leader in Complex Antenna Design

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

8

Completing Transition Period as Growth Markets Open

  • Addressing Large and Growing Markets
  • Innovation & Market Leader in Complex Antenna System Design
  • Highly Pedigreed Team With Significant Experience
  • Trusted Advisor to Service Providers, Chipset Suppliers, OEM/ODMs
  • Transitioning to Higher Selling Price Products
  • Strong Balance Sheet

NASDAQ: AIRG

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

9

Contact

Anthony Mariucci

IR Contact investors@airgain.com

Airgain, Inc.

3611 Valley Centre Drive

Suite 150

San Diego, CA 92130

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

10

Backup Materials| May 2020

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Non-GAAP Financials

$ in Millions

2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020 Guidance

Revenue

$55.7

$11.2

$10.5 - $12.0

Gross Margin %

45.4%

47.5%

45 - 47%

Operating Expense

$22.2

$5.8

$5.75 - $6.25

(Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA

$3.7

$(0.4)

$(0.7)*

Cash & Cash Equivalents

$34.9

$33.5

n/a

*Assuming mid-point guidance revenue; Guidance issued May 7, 2020

  • Non-GAAPOperating Expense excludes $2.7M, $0.8M, $0.9M of Stock Based Compensation and Amortization of Intangible Assets for FYE2019, Q1-2020,Q2-2020 Guidance, respectively.

2H 2020 Expectations

  • Revenue growth in 2H 2020 driven by Enterprise & Automotive (AirgainConnectTM)
  • Gross margins above Long-Term Model Target of 44-45%

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

12

Financial Backup Slides

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

13

Financial Backup Slides

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

14

Intellectual Property Notice

This presentation and the information contained in it are the exclusive property of Airgain, Inc. and are protected by one or more of patent, trade secret, trademark, copyright and other laws. Any reproduction, distribution, or modification of any of the content of this presentation or any of the information contained in it in any manner without the express written permission of Airgain, Inc. is strictly prohibited.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, AC-HPUE, and their associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc., and all rights are expressly reserved. The other trademarks and logos contained in this presentation are the property of their respective owners and are used under license or in a purely nominative fashion, and no ownership or sponsorship is intended or implied through their nominative use herein unless otherwise expressly stated as such.

NASDAQ:AIRG © Copyright 2020 Airgain, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

15

Disclaimer

Airgain Inc. published this content on 29 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2020 17:09:01 UTC
