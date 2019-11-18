Airgain : Selected as Exclusive Partner for Getac Video Solutions

Airgain’s custom antenna technology will connect Getac’s rugged video systems for law enforcement and other mission-critical applications

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has been chosen as the exclusive antenna provider for in-car video systems developed by Getac Video Solutions (Getac Video), which are used by police departments and public-safety agencies across the U.S.

Airgain’s antenna solutions have been custom designed for Getac Video’s in-car video systems, optimizing connectivity for seamless, real-time data transmission. Airgain’s antennas are easily configurable to match even the most demanding of video applications, while enabling the highest performance connectivity over dedicated wireless networks. Airgain’s antennas are rated to withstand harsh environmental conditions, and designed to typically outlast the vehicle they are mounted on once deployed. Airgain commenced production volume shipments to Getac in Q3 2019 with volume shipments expected to ramp through 2020.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Getac Video Solutions,” said Bill Swafford, Vice President of Business Development at Airgain. “The law enforcement landscape is ever-changing, so it’s important that Airgain’s solutions deliver long-term reliability and seamless coverage in mission-critical situations. Getac has developed top tier video solutions in which every second of recording must be captured and transmitted successfully. Ensuring uninterrupted connectivity is an absolute necessity, and we are proud to know that our antenna products are helping to provide a best-in-class experience for officer safety in demanding environments.”

“Our technology operates in environments where there is no room for delay or faults,” said James Murphy, Director of Sales at Getac Video Solutions. “Airgain’s antenna solutions address our video connectivity requirements with custom designs that deliver high-performance wireless connections. They’re an ideal complement to our rugged cameras and equipment, which help ensure law-enforcement officers are always protected and connected while in the field.”

Airgain has custom designed and built a range of high performance antennas specifically for Getac Video. The portfolio includes the MULTIMAX™ FV 5-in-1, a fully rugged external antenna for fleet and public safety vehicles. The antenna is equipped with five ports and provides high performance connectivity in a single robust and compact housing. This antenna offers up to two high gain cellular/LTE/MIMO antennas, which include support for LTE Band 14 for FirstNet, two high gain Wi-Fi antennas, and one GNSS antenna. The product portfolio also includes the ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 5-in-1 antenna.

More details can be found at https://www.airgain.com/products/antenna-plus/custom-antennas/getac/

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

About Getac Video Solutions

Getac Video Solutions is a subsidiary of Getac Technology Corporation, a manufacturer of rugged computing solutions. Getac, founded in 1989 through a joint venture of GE Tactical and MiTAC, has become the second largest manufacturer of military-grade rugged computing solutions in the world. Getac Video Solutions offers rugged hardware and robust software — from body-worn cameras to real-time command centers — to help law enforcement and other industries acquire and manage video and other digital evidence.

For more information, visit getacvideo.com or follow @VideoGetac on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Airgain cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected performance of Airgain’s antenna solutions and expected ramp up in shipments through 2020. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Airgain that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: the market for our antenna products is developing and may not develop as we expect; risks associated with the performance of our products; our products are subject to intense competition, including competition from the customers to whom we sell, and competitive pressures from existing and new companies may harm our business, sales, growth rates and market share; risks associated with quality and timing in manufacturing our products; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

