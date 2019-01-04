Airgain Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Airgain,
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a conference call on Thursday,
February 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific
Standard Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter
and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued
in a press release prior to the call.
Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question
and answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard
Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time)
U.S. dial-in: (866) 393-4306
International
dial-in: (734) 385-2616
Conference ID: 2557117
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available
for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
Airgain at 1-760-579-0200.
A replay of the call will be available after 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard
Time on the same day through March 14, 2019.
U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406
Conference
ID: 2557117
About Airgain, Inc.
Airgain is a leading provider of
advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless
networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including
connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT).
Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain
works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers,
chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in
carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public
safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access
points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital
televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is
headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test
centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit
airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.
