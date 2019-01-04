Airgain Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EST

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time) to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 14, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time)

U.S. dial-in: (866) 393-4306

International dial-in: (734) 385-2616

Conference ID: 2557117

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Airgain at 1-760-579-0200.

A replay of the call will be available after 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on the same day through March 14, 2019.

U.S. replay dial-in: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

