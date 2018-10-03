Log in
Airgain Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

10/03/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a conference call on Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com. Interested parties can also listen to the broadcast live by clicking here.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Airgain at 1-760-579-0200.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same day through December 1, 2018.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13683831

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT). Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain and the Airgain logo are registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.


© Business Wire 2018
