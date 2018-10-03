Airgain Sets Third Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, November 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Airgain,
Inc. (NASDAQ:
AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to
enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of
devices and markets, including connected home, enterprise, automotive,
and Internet of Things (IoT), will hold a conference call on Thursday,
November 1, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific
Daylight Time) to discuss its financial results for the third quarter
ended September 30, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press
release prior to the call.
Airgain management will host the presentation, followed by a question
and answer period.
Date: Thursday, November 1, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight
Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-451-6152
International
dial-in: 1-201-389-0879
The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and be available
for replay via the investor section of the company’s website at www.airgain.com.
Interested parties can also listen to the broadcast live by clicking here.
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the
start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you
have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact
Airgain at 1-760-579-0200.
A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight
Time on the same day through December 1, 2018.
U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in:
1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 13683831
