Airgain : to Present at the Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 29th, 2020

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, will present at the Cowen 2020 Virtual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 29th, 2020.

Jacob Suen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Airgain, is scheduled to present on May 29th at 9:30am PST. Airgain will be holding virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of advanced antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. Combining design-led thinking with testing and development, Airgain works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Airgain’s antennas are deployed in carrier, fleet, enterprise, residential, private, government, and public safety wireless networks and systems, including set-top boxes, access points, routers, modems, gateways, media adapters, portables, digital televisions, sensors, fleet, and asset tracking devices. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

