Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Airopack Technology Group AG    CSS   CH0242606942

AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

(CSS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/15 11:30:26 am
0.0364 CHF   -26.32%
01:02pAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : AGM approves all proposals
PU
12:10pAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : AGM approves all proposals
EQ
07/23AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Agreement reached with Major Lenders
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airopack Technology : AGM approves all proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 01:02pm EDT

Airopack Technology Group - AGM approves all proposals

The AGM also gives discharge to certain members of the Board and Senior Management

Baar, 15 August 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announces that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, held on 15 August 2019, approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. At the AGM 44.47 % of the share capital entitled to vote was represented.

The shareholders approved the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements 2018. They also approved to carry forward the accumulated losses.

At the request of a shareholder the AGM voted on the discharge of the Board of Directors and Senior Management members. Discharge was given to: Antoine Kohler, Attila Tamer, Ralf Ackerman, Robert Seminara, Christophe Villemin, Jeremy Honeth, André de Oliveira and Emmanuel Walter. Discharge was not given to: Quint Kelders, Okko Filius, Frans van der Vorst and Liebwin van Lil.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Antoine Kohler was re-elected as the sole member of the Board, as Chairman of the Board of Directors and as sole member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. The shareholders approved the proposed changes of the Articles of Association with regards to the minimum number of members of the Board of Directors and the minimum number of members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the change of the corporate name to APTG AG (APTG SA) (APTG Ltd.), and a deletion of the provision on collective signature. Furthermore, it re-elected BDO AG, Zurich, as statutory auditor and Daniel Bill as independent proxy.

Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG

CH-6340 Baar

TF: +41 41 768 50 50

www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:

Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer

This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward- looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives isdependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.

Disclaimer

Airopack Technology Group AG published this content on 15 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2019 17:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP
01:02pAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : AGM approves all proposals
PU
12:10pAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : AGM approves all proposals
EQ
07/23AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Agreement reached with Major Lenders
EQ
07/22AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Sha..
EQ
07/03AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : De-listing of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange appr..
EQ
07/01AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Airopack reports Financial Year 2018 results and ..
EQ
06/14AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Change of AGM date 2019
EQ
06/06AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Cantonal Court of Zug grants Definitive Moratoriu..
EQ
05/24AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Changes to the Senior Management; Intention to de..
EQ
04/30AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : SIX Exchange Regulation grants an extension of the publica..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 0,91 M
Chart AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Airopack Technology Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,05  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Baptiste Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Antoine Kohler Chairman
Andre de Oliveira Chief Operating Officer
Emmanuel Walter Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG-97.74%1
APTARGROUP, INC.26.60%7 627
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.53%5 178
FP CORP7.59%2 770
SCIENTEX BHD--.--%1 027
EASTERN POLYMER GROUP PLC--.--%572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group