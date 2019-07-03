Log in
Airopack Technology Group AG: De-listing of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange approved with last day of trading being 31 October 2019

07/03/2019 | 01:00am EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Airopack Technology Group AG: De-listing of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange approved with last day of trading being 31 October 2019

03-Jul-2019 / 06:54 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Airopack Technology Group - De-listing of shares from SIX Swiss Exchange approved with last day of trading being 31 October 2019

 

Baar, 3 July 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announced today that SIX Exchange Regulation approved Airopack's application for a delisting of all of its shares (including all of the formally listed shares out of the company's conditional capital). The last day of trading of Airopack's shares has been set for 31 October 2019.

 

Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
www.airopackgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 835271

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

835271  03-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=835271&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
