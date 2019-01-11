EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Airopack Technology Group AG: Delay on planned Extraordinary General Meeting



Baar, 11 January 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack"), manufacturer of Planet Friendly Aerosols, announced today that the company's planned recapitalization programme will be delayed.

On 30 November 2018, Airopack announced a comprehensive recapitalization plan to restructure the outstanding debt position and strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Amongst other things an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") was planned to be held in February 2019 to approve a capital reduction of the nominal value of Airopack's registered shares from CHF5 per share to a nominal value of CHF1 per share. In the meantime, the new management team under the lead of Antoine Kohler as interim CEO has begun preparations and it will require more time and certain investigations to conclude the company's accounts as of 30 November 2018 and have them audited by the company's auditors BDO AG, which is a requirement for the announced capital reduction. Airopack has hired PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as consultants to assist in the investigations and evaluations.

As a result, the Board of Directors has decided to delay the transaction and postpone the Extraordinary General Meeting until further notice. The Company will inform on next steps as soon as possible.

Contacts:



Airopack Technology Group AG

Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG

CH-6340 Baar

TF: +41 41 768 50 50

www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard

martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch

TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:

Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff

partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch

TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly



Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.



The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942). www.airopackgroup.com

