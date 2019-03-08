EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): Restructure of Company

Airopack Technology Group AG: Restructuring manufacturing site in Waalwijk (NL)



08-March-2019 / 07:31 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Airopack Technology Group - Restructuring manufacturing site in Waalwijk (NL) Baar, 8 March 2019 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") announced today that it is initiating a restructuring programme at its Airopack B.V. manufacturing site in Waalwijk (NL), as already indicated in the press release dated 14 February 2019, which will imply a reduction in personnel. The resulting measures will affect up to 82 employees in Waalwijk. The relevant procedures for the downsizing will take about three months and are to start today.

Airopack Technology Group AG

Antoine Kohler, Chairman Blegistrasse 5/1 OG

CH-6340 Baar

TF: +41 41 768 50 50

www.airopackgroup.com For investors:

Airopack Technology Group AG Martin Eberhard

martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch

TF: +41 79 209 77 50 For media:

Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff

partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch

TF: +41 44 718 25 25 The Company

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, pharmaceutical and food products. The revolutionary and worldwide and solely by ATG patented Airopack(R) technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly



Airopack Technology Group operates a Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions), The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.



The shares of the company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010. (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).



End of ad hoc announcement