Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Airopack Technology Group AG    CSS   CH0242606942

AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG (CSS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airopack Technology : Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of choice for Unilever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 07:02am CEST

Ad-Hoc Release / Press Release

Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of choice for Unilever

Baar, 1 October 2018 - Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") has shipped the first of many millions to come of its Planet Friendly Aerosol to Unilever for its new product Day2, a dry-wash spray that gets rid of odors, removes creases, and softens fabric.

Airopack and Unilever, both companies of Dutch origin, combine innovation power and sustainability. Airopack invented the innovative Planet Friendly Aerosol. For Unilever sustainability is integral to how the company does business and sustainable packaging innovations are a key element in its sustainability strategy.

Airopack produces a safe, all-plastic pressurized Planet Friendly Aerosol powered purely by air. There are no gas propellants or chemicals; just an ingenious designed pressure control device, the product and pure clean air. Several large Fast-Moving Consumer Goods companies already are keen users of the Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol. Now Unilever can be added to that list with the launch of its new product Day2.

Quint Kelders, CEO of Airopack: "We are proud of our collaboration with Unilever which is a major milestone for Airopack as a product and as a company. Unilever continuously works hard on improving packaging and making it as sustainable as possible. We are very pleased to play a role in supporting Unilever's sustainability goals with the Airopack."

The Planet Friendly Aerosol is developed by Airopack, which holds the relevant patents and is the sole producer of this unique planet friendly aerosol worldwide. Airopack has a worldwide customer base including multiple AAA leading personal & home care brands.

For more information:

For investors:

For media:

Airopack Technology Group AG

Hill + Knowlton Strategies

Quint Kelders, CEO / Liebwin van Lil, CFO

Charlotte De La Rambeije

T: +31 416 22 40 40

T: +31 (0)20 404 4707

E-Mail: quint.kelders@airopackgroup.com

E-Mail: Charlotte.Rambeije@hkstrategies.com

E-Mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com

Airopack Technology Group AG is a leading developer and supplier of mechanical and pressure-controlled dispensing packaging technologies and systems for manufacturers and suppliers of cosmetics, body care, home care, pharmaceutical and food products.

The revolutionary and patented Airopack® technology offers a safe, all-plastic pressurized dispenser that is environmentally and planet friendly. Airopack Technology Group holds the patent and is worldwide the sole producer of this unique dispenser.

Airopack Technology Group operates an Airopack Ready to Fill manufacturing facility in Waalwijk, The Netherlands and a Full-Service Filling operation in Heist-op-den-Berg Belgium (Airosolutions) as well as a manufacturing plant for filling equipment in Houten, The Netherlands (Airofiller Equipment Solutions). The Global Research and Development Team, the Airopack Global Management and Customer Service Organisation are located in Waalwijk, The Netherlands.

The shares of the Company are listed on the Swiss Reporting Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2010 (Ticker: AIRN / ISIN: CH0242606942).

www.airopackgroup.com

Disclaimer

Airopack Technology Group AG published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 05:01:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP
07:02aAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of choice for Unileve..
PU
07:00aAIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Airopack Planet Friendly Aerosol is packaging of ..
EQ
09/30AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Half-Year Report 2018
PU
09/30AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Airopack Half-Year Report 2018
EQ
09/25AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : half-yearly earnings release
09/07AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : half-yearly earnings release
06/07AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Boldking foaming shave gel powered by Airopack’s pla..
PU
06/07AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Boldking foaming shave gel powered by Airopack's ..
EQ
04/18AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY : Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG approve all m..
PU
04/18AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG : Shareholders at Airopack Technology Group AG appr..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2015TODAY IN SA PRO : Friday, February 6 
2015WALL STREET BREAKFAST : RadioShack Declares Bankruptcy After Years Of Losses 
2015CSS Industries reports FQ3 earnings 
2015CSS Industries declares $0.18 dividend 
Chart AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG
Duration : Period :
Airopack Technology Group AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Quint G. H. J. M. Kelders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Antoine Kohler Chairman
Frans P. van der Vorst Chief Operating & Business Development Officer
Liebwin van Lil Chief Financial Officer
Attila A. Tamer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG-10.77%177
KANGDE XIN COMPOSITE MATERIAL GRUP COLTD--.--%8 806
APTARGROUP, INC.24.87%6 737
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC-17.52%6 402
RPC GROUP PLC-9.81%4 283
FP CORP13.65%2 692
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.