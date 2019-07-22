Log in
AIROPACK TECHNOLOGY GROUP AG

(CSS)
Airopack Technology : Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 August 2019

07/22/2019 | 11:50pm EDT

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Airopack Technology Group AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Airopack Technology Group AG - Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 15 August 2019

23-Jul-2019 / 05:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

Airopack Technology Group AG

- Publication of Invitation to Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of

15 August 2019

Baar, 23 July 2019 - The Board of Directors of Airopack Technology Group AG ("Airopack") has published the invitation for the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM"), to be held at the City Garden Hotel, Zug on 15 August 2019 at 10.00 am. The invitation contains the Agenda and the Proposals of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors proposes to approve the consolidated financial statements and the financial statements for the financial year 2018, published on 1 July 2019.

Against the background of the Company's financial situation and the ongoing review of the events which led to this situation, the Board of Directors is of the view that it is premature to vote on the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Management. Accordingly, the Board of Directors does not make a proposal in this regard.

The Board of Directors will propose to the AGM the re-election of Antoine Kohler as sole member and Chairman of the Board of Directors. He is also proposed to be the sole member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee. In his role as sole member of the Board of Directors, Antoine Kohler acts under the supervision of the administrator appointed by the Cantonal Court of Zug. Furthermore, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM certain amendments to the articles of association of Airopack Technology Group AG. Inter alia, the Board of Directors will propose to the AGM to change the Company name from Airopack Technology Group AG to "APTG AG".

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in Zug on 15 August 2019 at 10.00 am, with the full agenda including the details of the proposals of the Board of Directors, can be found by following this link to our website http://www.airopackgroup.com/de/investor-relations/generalversammlung (German only, with English summary).

For information on the 2018 Annual Report, see the link to the corporate website http://www.airopackgroup.com/de/investor-relations/berichterstattungen.

 

Contacts:

Airopack Technology Group AG
Antoine Kohler, Chairman

Blegistrasse 5/1 OG
CH-6340 Baar
TF: +41 41 768 50 50
www.airopackgroup.com

For investors:
Airopack Technology Group AG

Martin Eberhard
martin.eberhard@rimesa.ch
TF: +41 79 209 77 50

For media:
Tolxdorff Eicher Kollektivgesellschaft

Daniel Eicher / Theresia Tolxdorff
partners@tolxdorffeicher.ch
TF: +41 44 718 25 25

Disclaimer
This Ad Hoc Release / Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements. In some cases forward looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes", "enables", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "may", "will", "seeks" or "should" or variations thereof, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances.

Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from any outcomes or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The success or achievement of various results, targets and objectives is dependent upon a multitude of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Airopack. No representations are made as to the accuracy of such statements or that such results, targets or objectives will be realized.
www.airopackgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Airopack Technology Group AG
Blegistrasse 5
6340 Baar
Switzerland
Phone: +41 417663500
Fax: +41 417663509
E-mail: liebwin.vanlil@airopackgroup.com
Internet: www.airopackgroup.com
ISIN: CH0242606942
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 844945

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

844945  23-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=844945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
