Airports of Thailand Public : Additional Assistance Measures for Concessionaires and Airlines Affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Outbreak at Airports under Supervision of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

Ref. No. 638323 April 2020

Subject: Additional Assistance Measures for Concessionaires and Airlines Affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Outbreak at Airports under Supervision of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference: Letter of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited No. 2834/2020, dated 19 February 2020

Reference is made to the Letter of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), informing the assistance measures for concessionaires affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak at all six airports under AOT's supervision.

The AOT Board of Directors, in the Meeting No. 5/2020 held on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at AOT Board of Directors Meeting Room, 7th Floor, AOT Head Office Building, resolved to approve assistance measures for concessionaires and airlines affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak at airports under AOT's supervision to mitigate impacts of the decline in flight and passenger numbers on the concessionaires and airlines, and to be in line with

the government policies. Details are as follows:

1. Assistance measures for concessionaires and airlines regarding office and state property rents, terminal and building service charges and fixed monthly concession charges: In case that the concessionaires and airlines submit a letter to temporarily suspend their operations or that AOT's airports are temporarily closed, AOT will exempt the collection of office and state property rents, terminal and building service charges and fixed monthly concession charges for 9 months, from 1 April to 31 December 2020 or until the date the concessionaires and airlines inform their resumption of operations, whichever comes first. In case of the concessionaires and airlines who still operate at airports under

AOT's supervision:

1.2.1 Offer a 50% reduction in office and state property rents for all tenants

for 9 months, from 1 April to 31 December 2020

1.2.2 Collect terminal and building service charges at the rate of 15% of office and state property rents which have been reduced by 50%