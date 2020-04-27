Airports of Thailand Public : Additional Information on Assistance Measures for Concessionaires and Airlines Affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Outbreak at Airports under Supervision of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

- Translation -

27 April 2020

Subject: Additional Information on Assistance Measures for Concessionaires and Airlines Affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Outbreak at Airports under Supervision of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference: Letters of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited No. 2834/2020, dated 19 February 2020 and No. 6383/2020, dated 23 April 2020

Reference is made to the Letters of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT), informing the assistance measures for concessionaires and airlines affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak at airports under AOT's supervision.

AOT would like to additionally inform that initial forecasts suggest that the assistance measures, approved by the AOT Board of Directors on 19 February 2020 and 22 April 2020, will cause a decrease in AOT's revenue in fiscal year 2020 by around 17% of the revenue in fiscal year 2019.

In this regard, AOT is now checking its operational information against the current situation to make accurate revenue forecasts, while taking other actions such as cost reduction, negotiation with the Treasurer Department for a reduction in State Property charges as well as considering finding alternative sources of revenue to protect the shareholders' best interests.

Any further significant update will be informed later. Please be informed accordingly.

