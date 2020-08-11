Airports of Thailand Public : Clarification on a decrease in operating performance more than 20% of the 3rd Quarter of 2020 ended June 30th, 2020 comparing to the same period of 2019

Ref. No. 12056

11 August 2020

Subject: Clarification on a decrease in operating performance more than 20% of the 3rd Quarter of 2020 ended June 30th, 2020 comparing to the same period of 2019.

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Following to The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET)'s regulation, it requires that any listed companies who have operating performance fluctuates more than 20% comparing to the same period last year shall provide an explanation.

During the 3rd quarter of 2020, starting from April 1st, 2020 to June 30th, 2020, AOT reported revenues from sales or services Baht 1,319.46 million, other income Baht 424.42 million, total expenses Baht 5,466.30 million and income tax revenue Baht 761.43 million, result in net loss of AOT Baht 2,933.90 million. The operating performance decreased by Baht 8,816.96 million or

149.87% comparing to the same period last year which showed net profit, mainly due to: