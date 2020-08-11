Log in
Airports of Thailand Public : Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)

08/11/2020 | 06:19am EDT

Headline:

Financial Performance Quarter 3 (F45) (Reviewed)

Security Symbol:

AOT

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Quarter 3

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Quarter 3

For 9 Months

Status

Reviewed

Reviewed

Ending

30 June

30 June

Year

2020

2019

2020

2019

Profit (loss)

(2,933,905)

5,883,058

8,048,456

19,905,189

attributable to equity

holders of the

Company *

EPS (baht)

(0.21)

0.41

0.56

1.39

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(MR. SOMBOON NOINAMKHAM)

Senior Executive Vice President (Accounting and Finance)

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AOT - Airports of Thailand pcl published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials
Sales 2020 31 381 M 1 008 M 1 008 M
Net income 2020 4 275 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2020 51 668 M 1 660 M 1 660 M
P/E ratio 2020 163x
Yield 2020 0,51%
Capitalization 700 B 22 494 M 22 494 M
EV / Sales 2020 20,7x
EV / Sales 2021 19,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 272
Free-Float 28,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 55,24 THB
Last Close Price 49,00 THB
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn President & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Somboon Noinamkham Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP-Accounting
Kittipoj Venunandana EVP-Information and Communication Technology Group
Sutthirat Rattanachot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND-34.01%22 494
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-13.07%18 950
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-17.65%4 272
FRAPORT AG-53.97%3 791
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-28.87%3 173
SHENZHEN AIRPORT CO., LTD.5.53%3 037
