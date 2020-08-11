Airports of Thailand Public : Management Discussion and Analysis Quarter 3 Ending 30 Jun 2020 0 08/11/2020 | 06:19am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ref. No. 12055 11 August 2020 Subject: Management Discussion and Analysis of the Financial statements To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited and its subsidiaries Management discussion and analysis of the financial statements for the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30th, 2020 Overall performance and significant events The overall air traffic volume of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) during October 2019 to June 2020 decreased comparing to the same period last year. This is due to the number of flights and passengers impacted by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak that began in late February 2020, and has since worsened in many countries. Each country in the world has put measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus, with more border closures being announced that are affecting the economy and domestic tourism. The government has declared an Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situation with restrictions on entering and leaving the Kingdom, and on the crowd movement across the country to control the outbreak of COVID-19. Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand announced that international flights would be temporarily banned from flying into Thailand since the beginning of April 2020, resulting the airlines have had to stop their flights temporarily. The announcement was taken to prevent the severity of COVID-19 pandemic and to help the country's state of emergency situation ease up quickly. The COVID-19 situation within the country has improved since the end of this quarter, allowing the government agencies to lessen measures on travelling resolving cross provinces. Transportation system, airports and tourist attractions have resumed business under New Normal terms that aim for safety and prevention of the virus. Apart from this, the government has also taken further steps to stimulate domestic tourism sector by helping the operators such as the hotel business, airline business, touring business and transportation business, who are severely affected by the outbreak of COVID-19. 2 AOT has guidelines to assist operators and airlines affected by the COVID-19 as approved by the Board of Director's meeting on 19 February 2020 and 22 April 2020. On 29 July 2020, a resolution was passed by the board to extend the payments to 12 months from 6 months granted earlier. The aid measures must follow the terms and conditions prescribed by the AOT to ease the burden of the operators affected by the crisis. These steps will affect the AOT's operating results for the FY 2020. For the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020, the air traffic volume from six airports of AOT reported 438,840 flights, a 35.17% decrease comparing to the same period last year. It comprised 232,655 international flights and 206,185 domestic flights. The total number of passengers was 65.15 million, a 39.58% decrease comparing to the same period last year. It comprised 37.29 million international passengers and 27.86 million domestic passengers. During the third quarter of FY 2020 (April 1st, 2020 - June 30th, 2020) AOT generated net loss of Baht 2,933.90 million. The operating performance decreased by Baht 8,816.96 million or 149.87% comparing to the same period last year which showed net profit. Total revenues decreased by Baht 13,830.85 million, total expenses decreased by Baht 2,758.78 million and income tax decreased by Baht 2,214.17 million. 1. Analysis of operations 1.1 Operating results for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020 Unit: Million Baht Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase % YoY (decrease) Revenues from sales or services 1,319.46 15,114.89 (13,795.43) (91.27) Aeronautical revenue 211.70 8,322.08 (8,110.38) (97.46) Portion 16% 55% Non-aeronautical revenue 1,107.76 6,792.81 (5,685.05) (83.69) Portion 84% 45% Other income 424.42 459.84 (35.42) (7.70) Total revenues 1,743.88 15,574.73 (13,830.85) (88.80) LessTotal expenses 5,466.30 8,225.08 (2,758.78) (33.54) Profit (loss) before income tax (3,722.42) 7,349.65 (11,072.07) (150.65) 3 1.1 Operating results for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020 (cont'd) Unit: Million Baht Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase % YoY (decrease) LessIncome tax expense (revenue) (761.43) 1,452.74 (2,214.17) (152.41) Net profit (loss) for the period (2,960.99) 5,896.91 (8,857.90) (150.21) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent (2,933.90) 5,883.06 (8,816.96) (149.87) Non-controlling interests (27.09) 13.85 (40.94) (295.60) Earnings (loss) per share (Baht) (0.21) 0.41 (0.62) (151.22) Net loss for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020 was Baht 2,933.90 million. The operating performance decreased by Baht 8,816.96 million or 149.87% comparing to the same period last year which showed net profit. Revenue from sales or services decreased by Baht 13,795.43 million or 91.27% as a result of a decrease in aeronautical revenue of Baht 8,110.38 million or 97.46% and non-aeronautical revenue of Baht 5,685.05 million or 83.69% because of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in decreasing in number of flights and passengers. Other income decreased by Baht 35.42 million or 7.70%. Total expenses decreased by Baht 2,758.78 million or 33.54%. The main reason was a decrease in employee benefit expenses, outsourcing expenses, and state property rental. Income tax expense decreased by Baht 2,214.17 million or 152.41%, which was in line with net loss in operation. 1.2 Operating results for the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020 Unit: Million Baht Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase % YoY Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Revenues from sales or services 29,326.24 47,632.75 (18,306.51) (38.43) Aeronautical revenue 15,959.92 26,574.48 (10,614.56) (39.94) Portion 54% 56% Non-aeronautical revenue 13,366.32 21,058.27 (7,691.95) (36.53) Portion 46% 44% Other income 1,855.76 1,286.10 569.66 44.29 Total revenues 31,182.00 48,918.85 (17,736.85) (36.26) 4 1.2 Operating results for the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020 (cont'd) Unit: Million Baht Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase % YoY Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) LessTotal expenses 21,135.40 23,931.53 (2,796.13) (11.68) Profit before income tax 10,046.60 24,987.32 (14,940.72) (59.79) LessIncome tax expense 2,011.32 5,038.25 (3,026.93) (60.08) Net profit for the period 8,035.28 19,949.07 (11,913.79) (59.72) Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 8,048.46 19,905.19 (11,856.73) (59.57) Non-controlling interests (13.18) 43.88 (57.06) (130.04) Earnings per share (Baht) 0.56 1.39 (0.83) (59.71) Net profit of AOT for the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020 was Baht 8,048.46 million. It decreased by Baht 11,856.73 million or 59.57% comparing to the same period last year. Revenues from sales or services decreased by Baht 18,306.51 million or 38.43% as a result of a decrease in aeronautical revenue of Baht 10,614.56 million or 39.94% and non-aeronautical revenue of Baht 7,691.95 million or 36.53% because of decreasing in number of flights and passengers. Other income increased by Baht 569.66 million or 44.29%. Total expenses decreased by Baht 2,796.13 million or 11.68%. The main reason was a decrease in outsourcing expenses, employee benefit expenses, and state property rental. Income tax expense decreased by Baht 3,026.93 million or 60.08% which was in line with a decrease in profit. 1.3 Aeronautical Revenue Unit: Million Baht For the three-month period For the nine-month period Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase %YoY Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase %YoY (decrease) Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Landing and parking 74.88 1,760.87 (1,685.99) (95.75) 3,569.90 5,629.54 (2,059.64) (36.59) charges Departure passenger service 115.68 6,361.42 (6,245.74) (98.18) 11,959.96 20,311.15 (8,351.19) (41.12) charges 5 1.3 Aeronautical Revenue (cont'd) Unit: Million Baht For the three-month period For the nine-month period Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase %YoY Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase %YoY (decrease) Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Aircraft service charges 21.14 199.79 (178.65) (89.42) 430.06 633.79 (203.73) (32.14) Total 211.70 8,322.08 (8,110.38) (97.46) 15,959.92 26,574.48 (10,614.56) (39.94) Q3/2020 Q3/2019 A portion of aeronautical revenue in each type in the third quarter of FY 2020 was significant changed from the same period last year. The majority of aeronautical revenue was from departure passenger service charges which portion dramatically decreased from quarter 3/2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in decreasing in number of flights and passengers. For the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020, aeronautical revenue of Baht 211.70 million decreased by Baht 8,110.38 million or 97.46% comparing to the same period last year due to a decrease in departure passenger service charges of Baht 6,245.74 million or 98.18%. This was because of a decrease in the number of passengers in six airports by 95.73%. Moreover, landing and parking charges decreased by Baht 1,685.99 million or 95.75% due to a decrease in number of fights by 88.69%. For the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020, aeronautical revenue of Baht 15,959.92 million decreased by Baht 10,614.56 million or 39.94% comparing to the same period last year due to a decrease in departure passenger service charges of Baht 8,351.19 million or 41.12%. This was 6 because the number of passengers in six airports decreased by 39.58%. Moreover, landing and parking charges decreased by Baht 2,059.64 million or 36.59%. This was because the decrease in number of flights by 35.17%. Aeronautical revenue for the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30th, 2020 decreased from the same period last year. The main reason was because of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2020 which affected the travelling inbound and outbound of Thailand and also all over the world. 1.4 Non-Aeronautical Revenue Unit: Million Baht For the three-month period For the nine-month period Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase %YoY Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase %YoY (decrease) Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Office and state 417.36 568.68 (151.32) (26.61) 1,565.15 1,724.81 (159.66) (9.26) property rents Service 348.75 1,943.99 (1,595.24) (82.06) 4,079.09 6,035.85 (1,956.76) (32.42) revenues Concession 341.65 4,280.14 (3,938.49) (92.02) 7,722.08 13,297.61 (5,575.53) (41.93) revenues Total 1,107.76 6,792.81 (5,685.05) (83.69) 13,366.32 21,058.27 (7,691.95) (36.53) Q3/2020 Q3/2019 A portion of non-aeronautical revenue in each type in the third quarter of FY 2020 was significant changed from the same period last year. The majority of non-aeronautical revenue was 7 from concession revenues which portion dramatically decreased from quarter 3/2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in decreasing in number of passengers. Besides, AOT has assistance measures for the concessionaires who were affected by the crisis. For the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020, non-aeronautical revenue of Baht 1,107.76 million decreased by Baht 5,685.05 million or 83.69% comparing to the same period last year due to a decrease in concession revenues of Baht 3,938.49 million or 92.02%. The main reason was a decrease in the number of passengers, customers in airports and the decrease in service revenues by Baht 1,595.24 million or 82.06% which mainly from a decrease in advance passenger checking service. For the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020, non-aeronautical revenue of Baht 13,366.32 million decreased by Baht 7,691.95 million or 36.53% comparing to the same period last year due to a decrease in concession revenues of Baht 5,575.53 million or 41.93%. The main reason was a decrease in number of passengers, customers in airports and the decrease in service revenues by Baht 1,956.76 million or 32.42% which mainly from a decrease in advance passenger checking service. Aeronautical revenue for the three-month and nine-month periods ended June 30th, 2020 decreased from the same period last year because of the decrease in concession revenues. The main reason was because of the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2020 which decreased the number of passengers and customers. Besides, AOT has assistance measures for the concessionaires who were affected by the crisis. 1.5 Other income Unit: Million Baht For the three-month period For the nine-month period Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase %YoY Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase %YoY (decrease) Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Gain (Loss) on foreign exchange 2.48 (2.11) 4.59 217.54 67.77 86.54 (18.77) (21.69) Interest income 240.98 299.56 (58.58) (19.56) 833.72 857.37 (23.65) (2.76) Others 180.96 162.39 (18.57) (11.44) 954.27 342.19 612.08 178.87 Total 424.42 459.84 (35.42) (7.70) 1,855.76 1,286.10 569.66 44.29 Other income for the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020 was Baht 424.42 million. It decreased by Baht 35.42 million or 7.70% comparing to the same period last year. This was a result of a decrease in interest income by Baht 58.58 million due to the fixed deposits which is short-term investments while other income increased by Baht 18.57 million. 8 Other income for the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020 was Baht 1,855.76 million. It increased by Baht 569.66 million or 44.29% comparing to the same period last year. The main reason came from an increase in other income by Baht 612.08 million. This was mainly from the reversal of provision due to the Supreme Court dismissed AOT in the dispute over the space rental agreement at Transport Management Center at Suvarnabhumi Airport. 1.6 Total expenses Unit: Million Baht For the three-month period For the nine-month period Q3/2020 Q3/2019 Increase %YoY Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Increase %YoY (decrease) Jun'20 Jun'19 (decrease) Employee benefit 792.97 1,763.40 (970.43) (55.03) 4,551.73 5,171.25 (619.52) (11.98) expenses Utilities expenses 432.60 698.17 (265.57) (38.04) 1,710.53 2,018.11 (307.58) (15.24) Outsourcing 641.88 1,433.25 (791.37) (55.22) 3,509.31 4,401.06 (891.75) (20.26) expenses Repairs and 763.10 617.73 145.37 23.53 2,067.05 1,827.74 239.31 13.09 maintenance State property 659.71 1,312.37 (652.66) (49.73) 2,746.38 3,356.17 (609.79) (18.17) rental Depreciation and amortisation 1,332.80 1,520.26 (187.46) (12.33) 4,059.78 4,369.63 (309.85) (7.09) expenses Loss on impairment of - 7.61 (7.61) (100.00) - 164.64 (164.64) (100.00) assets Loss (Gain) on 1.65 (0.69) 2.34 339.13 7.24 (1.36) 8.60 632.35 sales of assets Other expenses 686.93 675.61 (11.32) (1.68) 1,985.00 1,996.43 (11.43) (0.57) Financial costs 154.66 197.37 (42.71) (21.64) 498.38 627.86 (129.48) (20.62) Total 5,466.30 8,225.08 (2,758.78) (33.54) 21,135.40 23,931.53 (2,796.13) (11.68) For the three-month period ended June 30th, 2020, total expenses were Baht 5,466.30 million. It decreased by Baht 2,758.78 million or 33.54% comparing to the same period last year. This was mainly due to a decrease in employee benefit expenses by Baht 970.43 million because in 9 this period, AOT did not setup accrued bonus for employee, outsourcing expenses decreased by Baht 791.37 million due to the decrease in advance passenger checking service (APPS) which was paid to service provider. In addition, the reason of the decrease came from a decrease in state property rental by Baht 652.66 million, utilities expenses by Baht 265.57 million, depreciation and amortisation expenses by Baht 187.46 million. Moreover, financial costs also decreased by Baht 42.71 million. On the other hand, repairs and maintenance increased by Baht 145.37 million. Other categories of expenses did not change significantly comparing to the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020, total expenses of Baht 21,135.40 million. It decreased by Baht 2,796.13 million or 11.68% comparing to the same period last year. This was mainly due to a decrease in outsourcing expenses by Baht 891.75 million due to the expensed from advance passenger checking service (APPS) which was paid to service provider. In addition, the reason of the decrease came from a decrease in employee benefit expenses by Baht 619.52 million due to in this period, AOT did not setup accrued bonus for employee, state property rental by Baht 609.79 million, depreciation and amortisation expenses by Baht 309.85 million, utilities expenses by Baht 307.58 million, loss on impairment of assets by Baht 164.64 million. Moreover, financial costs also decreased by Baht 129.48 million. On the other hand, repairs and maintenance increased by Baht 239.31 million. Other categories of expenses did not change significantly comparing to the same period last year. 2. Analysis of financial position The financial position as at June 30th, 2020 of AOT is as follows: Unit: Million Baht 30 Jun 2020 30 Sep 2019 Increase % (decrease) Change Total assets 178,076.69 198,381.55 (20,304.86) (10.24) Total liabilities 30,563.94 43,842.92 (13,278.98) (30.29) Total equity 147,512.75 154,538.63 (7,025.88) (4.55) The material changes in assets, liabilities and equity as at June 30th, 2020 comparing to September 30th, 2019 are as follows: 10 2.1 Analysis of assets Total assets as at June 30th, 2020 were Baht 178,076.69 million. They decreased by Baht 20,304.86 million or 10.24% from September 30th, 2019 as detailed below. Unit: Million Baht 30 Jun 2020 30 Sep 2019 Increase % (decrease) change Current assets 57,617.77 80,787.14 (23,169.37) (28.68) Investment 862.39 1,161.92 (299.53) (25.78) Property plant equipment and investment properties 115,850.16 112,275.42 3,574.74 3.18 Other non-current assets 3,746.37 4,157.07 (410.70) (9.88) Total assets 178,076.69 198,381.55 (20,304.86) (10.24) Current assets of Baht 57,617.77 million decreased by Baht 23,169.37 million or 28.68% due to a decrease in short-term investments of Baht 28,052.38 million. However, cash and cash equivalents increased by Baht 5,226.40 million. Other current assets (i.e trade accounts receivable, other receivables, inventories and supplies including other current assets) did not change significantly comparing to last year. Investment of Baht 862.39 million decreased by Baht 299.53 million or 25.78% due to a decrease in available-for-sale investments by Baht 301.10 million from change in fair value. Property plant equipment and investment properties of Baht 115,850.16 million increased by Baht 3,574.74 million or 3.18%. This was mainly from work in process: construction of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Project for midfield satellite building 1 (levels 2-4), South tunnel connection (sub system). Other non-current assets of Baht 3,746.37 million decreased by Baht 410.70 million or 9.88% due to a decrease in advance payment by Baht 850.52 million. On the other hand, deferred tax assets increased by Baht 308.68 million and intangible assets increased by Baht 136.30 million. 11 2.2 Analysis of liabilities Total liabilities as at June 30th, 2020 were Baht 30,563.94 million. They decreased by Baht 13,278.98 million or 30.29% from September 30th, 2019 as detailed below. Unit: Million Baht 30 June 2020 30 Sep 2019 Increase % (decrease) change Current liabilities 15,429.31 26,182.04 (10,752.73) (41.07) Long-term loans 8,649.18 10,515.94 (1,866.76) (17.75) Other non-current liabilities 6,485.45 7,144.94 (659.49) (9.23) Total liabilities 30,563.94 43,842.92 (13,278.98) (30.29) Current liabilities of Baht 15,429.31 million decreased by Baht 10,752.73 million or 41.07% due to a decrease in work in processes payables by Baht 3,354.49 million which mainly came from payment of construction of the Suvarnabhumi Airport Development Project. Income tax payable decreased by Baht 2,458.08 million and other payables decreased by Baht 1,855.47 million. Moreover, other current liabilities decreased by Baht 1,621.95 million which mainly came from bonus payment of FY 2019. Long-term loans of Baht 8,649.18 million decreased by Baht 1,866.76 million or 17.75% due to a repayment of borrowings and the effect from foreign exchange rates. Other non-current liabilities of Baht 6,485.45 million decreased by Baht 659.49 million or 9.23% due to a decrease in long-term provision by Baht 526.71 million. The mainly came from reversal of unrealised provision. The value of cross currency swap contracts recognised as liabilities decrease by Baht 324.68 million. The value of cross currency swap contracts recognised as liabilities because exchange rates in the forward contracts were higher than the closing rates. The decrease was primarily due to the depreciation of Thai Baht against Japanese Yen. On the other hand, employee benefit obligations increased by Baht 227.26 million. 2.3 Analysis of equity The total equity as at June 30th, 2020 was Baht 147,512.75 million. It decreased by Baht 7,025.88 million or 4.55% from total comprehensive income for the period of Baht 7,794.40 million less dividends payment of Baht 14,998.78 million. In addition, the subsidiary called for paid-up share capital from non-controlling interests of Baht 178.50 million. 12 3. Analysis of liquidity As at June 30th, 2020, cash and cash equivalents were Baht 15,158.87 million. They increased by Baht 5,226.41 million from September 30th, 2019 as detailed below. Unit: Million Baht Oct'19 - Jun'20 Cash flows from operating activities 4,948.14 Cash flows from investing activities 18,241.85 Cash flows from financing activities (17,963.58) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5,226.41 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 9,932.46 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 15,158.87 The change in cash and cash equivalents for the nine-month period ended June 30th, 2020 can be analysed as below; Cash generated from operating activities of Baht 4,948.14 million. It resulted from an operation of the current period. Cash generated from investing activities of Baht 18,241.85 million. It resulted from net cash received from short-term investments of Baht 28,052.38 million and payments for investment in property plant and equipment of Baht 9,693.95 million. The majority was investment at the Suvarnabhumi Airport. Cash used in financing activities of Baht 17,963.58 million mainly from dividend payment of Baht 14,998.78 million and repayment of long-term loans Baht 2,536.80 million. 4. Ratio analysis Oct'19 - Oct'18 - Jun'20 Jun'19 Profitability ratio Ratio of profit from operations to revenue from operations (%) 29.70 51.53 Return on equity (ROE) (%) 5.35 13.60 Return on total assets (ROA) (%) 4.28 10.66 30 Jun 2020 30 Sep 2019 Financial structure and liability ratio Debt to equity ratio (Time) 0.21 0.28 Liquidity ratio (Time) 3.73 3.09 13 The profitability ratio decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic since the beginning of 2020 which affected the aviation and tourism industries of Thailand. Besides, AOT has assistance measures for the business operators at the six airports under AOT's responsibility during the crisis. However, AOT was able to maintain its financial structure by having debt to equity ratio less than one time and liquidity ratio exceeding to three times. 5. Factors affecting future operation Although AOT has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in term of the number of passengers and flights which decrease significantly, AOT has look at this as an opportunity to accelerate the development of different projects and improve airport facilities to support flights and passengers once the situation returns to normal in the future. Besides this, AOT has focused on providing safety and hygienic to prevent infection and maintain good health. Also, New Normal measures have been put in place for airport users, including: always wearing a mask while in the airport, registering personal details using the QR Code or forms provided, screening temperature before entering the airport building and maintaining social distancing when using any airport services. AOT is the state enterprise that manages all six major airports in the country which is considered as main infrastructure to support air traffic and passengers from different regions, both domestically and internationally. Therefore, AOT focuses on developing the airport infrastructure by continuously developing and upgrading all six airports that are under its management to support a large number of flights and passengers in the future. AOT is moving forward with its master plan to further develop Suvarnabhumi Airport. With regards to the Suvarnabhumi Airport development project Phase II, there has been 88% progress in construction of midfield satellite building 1 (SAT-1), which is currently in the process of the architecture, interior design and landscaping, as well as the installation of baggage handling, electrical, mechanical, sanitary and information systems within the premises. But the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has postponed the opening of the SAT-1. It is expected for the completion of operation readiness in 2022. Regarding the progress of Don Mueang Airport's development project, the passenger service building (known as the Service Hall) is currently under construction at the pick-up area for tourists which connect to the International Passenger Terminal 1 on the north side of the airport. The area will be used to manage the luggage of passengers travelling on group tours. This will help reduce the congestion within the International Passenger Terminal. AOT also has plans to construct a walkway connecting the red line train to the airport. In addition, there will be renovation to Passenger Terminal 1 to accommodate domestic passengers and Passenger Terminal 3 will be built at the old passenger terminal that is no longer in 14 use. These are efforts to return of Don Mueang Airport's capacity to service at least 40 million passengers per year. At the same time, AOT has developed and implemented various projects to accommodate more flights and passengers in the future. This is because AOT is considered an important gateway for air travel which will be a major factor that drive trade and investment, as well as improve competitiveness and growth in the tourism sector. Such efforts will help the country's economy recover once the outbreak of COVID-19 is under control. Please be informed, accordingly. Yours sincerely, (Somboon Noinamkham) Senior Executive Vice President (Accounting and Finance) Authorised Person Accounting Department Tel. 0 2535 5890 Fax. 0 2535 5899 Attachments Original document

