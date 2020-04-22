Log in
News Summary

Airports of Thailand Public : Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member

04/22/2020 | 06:17am EDT

(Translation)

Ref. No. 6372

22 April 2020

Subject:

Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2020 on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at AOT Board of Directors Meeting Room,

7th Floor, AOT Head Office Building. The Board of Directors passed the following resolutions:

  1. Appoint Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn as AOT director to replace the resigning director, effective from 22 April 2020 onwards
  2. Appoint Miss Suttirat Rattanachot to be a Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana to be another member of the Remuneration Committee, effective from
    22 April 2020 onwards. The composition of the Remuneration Committee is as follows:
    2.1 Miss Suttirat Rattanachot Chairman (Independent Director)

2.2

Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana

Member

2.3

Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa

Member (Independent Director)

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

(Corporate Secretary)

Authorized Person

The Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5180

Fax. 0 2535 5189

333

ก ก ก33310210Cherdwutagard Road, Srikan, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand WEBSITE : http://www.airportthai.co.th

: 66(0)

2535-1192

Tel

: 66(0)

2535-1192

: 66(0)

2535-4061

Fax

: 66(0)

2535-4061

!"#

0107545000292

Registration No.

0107545000292

Disclaimer

AOT - Airports of Thailand pcl published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 10:17:00 UTC
