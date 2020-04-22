Airports of Thailand Public : Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member

(Translation)

Ref. No. 6372 22 April 2020 Subject: Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2020 on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at AOT Board of Directors Meeting Room,

7th Floor, AOT Head Office Building. The Board of Directors passed the following resolutions:

Appoint Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn as AOT director to replace the resigning director, effective from 22 April 2020 onwards Appoint Miss Suttirat Rattanachot to be a Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana to be another member of the Remuneration Committee, effective from

22 April 2020 onwards. The composition of the Remuneration Committee is as follows:

2.1 Miss Suttirat Rattanachot Chairman (Independent Director)

2.2 Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana Member 2.3 Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa Member (Independent Director)

Please be informed accordingly.

