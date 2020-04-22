Airports of Thailand Public : Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member

(Translation)
Ref. No. 6372
22 April 2020
Subject:
Resolutions on Appointment of New Director and Subcommittee Member
To:
President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the Board of Directors Meeting No. 5/2020 on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at AOT Board of Directors Meeting Room,
7th Floor, AOT Head Office Building. The Board of Directors passed the following resolutions:
Appoint Mr. Chayatan Phromsorn as AOT director to replace the resigning director, effective from 22 April 2020 onwards
Appoint Miss Suttirat Rattanachot to be a Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana to be another member of the Remuneration Committee, effective from
22 April 2020 onwards. The composition of the Remuneration Committee is as follows:
2.1 Miss Suttirat Rattanachot Chairman (Independent Director)
2.2
Mr. Krisada Chinavicharana
Member
2.3
Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa
Member (Independent Director)
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours sincerely,
SHANALAI CHAYAKUL
(Corporate Secretary)
Authorized Person
The Corporate Secretary and Corporate Governance Department
Tel. 0 2535 5180
Fax. 0 2535 5189
