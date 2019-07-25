Log in
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL

(AOT)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airports of Thailand PCL : Additional Payments for State Property Charges at Don Mueang International Airport and Regional Airports during 2017 - 2032 (Revised)

0
07/25/2019 | 12:25pm EDT

(Translation)

No. 10889

25 July 2019

Subject:

Additional Payments for State Property Charges at Don Mueang International Airport

and Regional Airports during 2017 - 2032

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

  1. 1. Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has leased State Property under the supervision of the Royal Thai Air Force and the Department of Aviation (presently the Department of Airports) from the Treasury Department to operate its airport business at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) and regional airports, comprising Phuket International Airport (HKT), Chiang Mai International Airport (CNX), Hat Yai International Airport (HDY) and Mae Fah Luang- Chiang Rai International Airport (CEI). The term of such lease is 50 years from the date of completion of the State Property lease agreement (30 September 2002). The agreement prescribes terms and conditions for State Property charges collected from AOT as follows:

  2. DMK shall be charged 5 percent of AOT's total revenue generated by DMK without deduction of any expenses during a given accounting period until the commercial operation of Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK). Rate adjustments shall later be made in accordance with the study results of the consultant selected by the Treasury Department.
  3. Regional airports, comprising HKT, CNX, HDY and CEI shall be charged

2 percent of AOT's total revenue generated by regional airports without deduction of any expenses during a given accounting period until the commercial operation of BKK. Rate adjustments shall later be made in accordance with the study results of the consultant selected by the Treasury Department.

2. Based on such terms and conditions, the Treasury Department and AOT mutually considered and agreed to determine State Property charges at DMK and regional airports during

2017 - 2032 at the rate of 5.5 percent of total revenue without deduction of any expenses during a given accounting period. However, those charges shall not be less than 5.5 percent of revenue forecast proposed by AOT. This has caused AOT to pay a total of Baht 2,447,921,494.93. However, since AOT already paid Baht 2,205,090,876.05 for State Property charges at DMK and regional airports

333 ก ก 10210

333 Cherdwutagard Road, Srikan, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand WEBSITE : http://www.airportthai.co.th

: 66(0) 2535-1192

Tel : 66(0) 2535-1192

: 66(0) 2535-4061

Fax : 66(0) 2535-4061

!"# 0107545000292

Registration No. 0107545000292

2

during 2017 - 2018, AOT therefore will have to additionally pay Baht 242,830,618.89. It is also expected that AOT will have to pay a total of Baht 1,444,304,180 in 2019 instead of the previously forecast amount of Baht 1,282,824,000.

3. AOT held the Board of Directors Meeting No. 9/2019 on Wednesday, 24 July 2019 at AOT Board of Directors Meeting Room, 7th Floor, AOT Head Office Building. The Board resolved to approve the determination of State Property charges at DMK and regional airports during

2017 - 2032 as mutually agreed by AOT and the Treasury Department. Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized Person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5709

Fax. 0 2535 5540

Disclaimer

AOT - Airports of Thailand pcl published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 16:24:09 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 64 455 M
EBIT 2019 33 419 M
Net income 2019 26 839 M
Finance 2019 48 319 M
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 38,4x
P/E ratio 2020 35,4x
EV / Sales2019 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 14,3x
Capitalization 1 029 B
Chart AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL
Duration : Period :
Airports of Thailand PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 76,66  THB
Last Close Price 72,00  THB
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,48%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn President & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Pattanapong Suwannachat Chief Financial Officer
Kittipoj Venunandana EVP-Information and Communication Technology Group
Sutthirat Rattanachot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL33 405
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.61.51%22 906
FRAPORT24.88%8 030
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT66.17%5 170
SATS LTD6.02%4 042
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG14.02%3 697
