Airports of Thailand PCL : Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee (F24-1) (Revised)

- Translation -

F 24-1

Form to Report on Names of Members and Scope of Work of the Audit Committee

The Board of Directors meeting of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited No. .8/2019 held on

19 June 2019 resolved the meeting&s resolutions in the following manners:

Appointment:

Chairman of the Audit Committee Member of the Audit Committee As follows: (1) Mr. Manit Nitiprateep as Chairman of the Audit Committee

Mr. Wara Tongprasin as Member of the Audit Committee The appointment is effective as of 30 June 2019

Determination/Change in the scope of duties and responsibilities of the Audit Committee with the following details:

the determination/change of which shall take an effect as of The Audit Committee consists of:

1. Chairman of the Audit Committee Mr. Manit Nitiprateep remaining term in office - year 7 months

Member of the Audit Committee Mrs. Natjaree Anuntasilpa remaining term in office 2 years 7 months Member of the Audit Committee Mr. Wara Tongprasin remaining term in office 1 year 7 months Secretary of the Audit Committee Vice President of the Audit Office

Enclosed hereto are 2 copies of certificates and biographies of the Audit Committee members. The Audit Committee members number 2 and 3 have adequate expertise and experience to review creditability of the financial reports.

The Audit Committee of the company has the scope of duties and responsibilities to the Board of Director on the following matters: