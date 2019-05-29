Airports of Thailand PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

(Translation)

Ref. No. 765429 May 2019

Subject: Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that, in promoting good corporate governance practice relating to the equitable treatment of shareholders, AOT is inviting shareholders to propose an agenda and a director nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, starting from 1 June 2019 until

31 August 2019. The criteria of the proposal have been made available on the website: http://www.airportthai.co.th.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5709

Fax. 0 2535 5540