Airports of Thailand PCL : Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ref. No. 765429 May 2019
Subject: Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
To: President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that, in promoting good corporate governance practice relating to the equitable treatment of shareholders, AOT is inviting shareholders to propose an agenda and a director nominee for the 2019 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, starting from 1 June 2019 until
31 August 2019. The criteria of the proposal have been made available on the website: http://www.airportthai.co.th.
