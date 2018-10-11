Airports of Thailand PCL : Notification of the joint venture agreement with another company to provide ground equipment services at all airports under AOT's responsibility

Ref. No. 13196

(Translation)

11 October 2018

Subject: Notification of the joint venture agreement with another company to provide ground equipment services at all airports under AOT*s responsibility

To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) would like to inform that AOT

entered into a joint venture agreement with SAL Group (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (SAL) to establish

AOT Ground Aviation Services Co., Ltd. with an aim to provide ground equipment services at all airports under AOT*s responsibility and recently completed the company registration with the Ministry of Commerce on 10 October 2018, with details as follows:

1. Registered capital of 400 million Baht, in which AOT holds a 49% stake and

SAL holds a 51% stake comprising 47% of ordinary shares and 4 preferred shares (the preferred shares have the same rights as the ordinary shares, except for voting rights at the shareholders* meeting which shall be entitled to 10 shares per vote.

2. At least 25% must be paid by the shareholders as paid-up capital. Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5657

Fax. 0 2535 5540

