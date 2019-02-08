Airports of Thailand PCL : Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Ref. No. 1810

(Translation)

8 February 2019

Subject: Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 14.00 hours at Suvarnabhumi Grand Ballroom, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel, No. 999

Moo 1, Nongprue, Bang Phli, Samutprakarn.

In this regard, AOT has made available the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on AOT6s website www.airportthai.co.th under the heading of Good Corporate Governance on 8 February 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

