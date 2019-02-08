Log in
Airports of Thailand PCL : Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

02/08/2019 | 12:50am EST

Ref. No. 1810

(Translation)

8 February 2019

Subject: Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To: President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 14.00 hours at Suvarnabhumi Grand Ballroom, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel, No. 999

Moo 1, Nongprue, Bang Phli, Samutprakarn.

In this regard, AOT has made available the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on AOT6s website www.airportthai.co.th under the heading of Good Corporate Governance on 8 February 2019.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5709

Fax. 0 2535 5540

333

: 66(0) 2535-1111

10210

333 Cherdwutagard Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand Tel : 66(0) 2535-1111

WEBSITE :http://www.airportthai.co.thE-mail :aotbia@airportthai.co.th

: 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 !" # 0107545000292

Fax : 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 Registration No. 0107545000292

Disclaimer

AOT - Airports of Thailand pcl published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 05:49:01 UTC
