Airports of Thailand PCL : Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

8 February 2019
Subject: Publication of the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders To: President,
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) held the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on Friday, 25 January 2019 at 14.00 hours at Suvarnabhumi Grand Ballroom, Novotel Suvarnabhumi Airport Hotel, No. 999
Moo 1, Nongprue, Bang Phli, Samutprakarn.
In this regard, AOT has made available the Minutes of the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on AOT6s website www.airportthai.co.th under the heading of Good Corporate Governance on 8 February 2019.
SHANALAI CHAYAKUL
Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)
The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department
Tel. 0 2535 5709
Fax. 0 2535 5540
ก : 66(0) 2535-1111
333 Cherdwutagard Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand Tel : 66(0) 2535-1111
WEBSITE :http://www.airportthai.co.thE-mail :aotbia@airportthai.co.th
Fax : 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 Registration No. 0107545000292
