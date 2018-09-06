Log in
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL (AOT)
Airports of Thailand PCL : Report on the Result of the Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

09/06/2018 | 12:27pm CEST

Ref. No. 11458

(Translation)

6 September 2018

Subject: Report on the Result of the Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Airports of

Thailand Public Company Limited

To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Ref: Letter of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited No. 6324 dated 31 May 2018

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has previously invited shareholders to propose matter to be included as the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders4 agenda and director to be nominated as AOT4s Director, starting from 1 June 2018 until 31 August 2018 according to the criteria of the proposal disclosed in the website : http:://www.airportthai.co.th. However, no shareholder proposes the above mentioned matter to AOT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5657

Fax. 0 2535 5540

333

: 66(0) 2535-1111

10210

333 Cherdwutagard Road, Don Mueang, Bangkok 10210, Thailand Tel : 66(0) 2535-1111

WEBSITE :http://www.airportthai.co.thE-mail :aotbia@airportthai.co.th

: 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 !" # 0107545000292

Fax : 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 Registration No. 0107545000292

Disclaimer

AOT - Airports of Thailand pcl published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 10:26:08 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2018 62 143 M
EBIT 2018 31 841 M
Net income 2018 25 619 M
Finance 2018 31 747 M
Yield 2018 1,44%
P/E ratio 2018 36,16
P/E ratio 2019 32,77
EV / Sales 2018 14,4x
EV / Sales 2019 13,4x
Capitalization 929 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 71,4  THB
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Nitinai Sirismatthakarn President & Director
Prasong Poontaneat Chairman
Pattanapong Suwannachat Chief Financial Officer
Kittipoj Venunandana EVP-Group Communications & Information Technology
Sutthirat Rattanachot Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND PCL28 533
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.19.75%15 302
FRAPORT-15.98%8 241
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATINL ARPRT CO LTD-27.12%4 826
SATS LTD-3.26%4 138
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.16.63%3 795
