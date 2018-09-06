Airports of Thailand PCL : Report on the Result of the Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited

Ref. No. 11458

(Translation)

6 September 2018

Subject: Report on the Result of the Invitation to Shareholders to Propose an Agenda and a Director Nominee for the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for Airports of

Thailand Public Company Limited

To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Ref: Letter of Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited No. 6324 dated 31 May 2018

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (AOT) has previously invited shareholders to propose matter to be included as the 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders4 agenda and director to be nominated as AOT4s Director, starting from 1 June 2018 until 31 August 2018 according to the criteria of the proposal disclosed in the website : http:://www.airportthai.co.th. However, no shareholder proposes the above mentioned matter to AOT.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

SHANALAI CHAYAKUL

Senior Executive Vice President (Legal and Corporate Secretary)

Authorized person

The Corporate Social Responsibility and Corporate Governance Department

Tel. 0 2535 5657

Fax. 0 2535 5540

Fax : 66(0) 2535-4061, 66(0) 2504-3846 Registration No. 0107545000292