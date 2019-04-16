Aisin Seiki : Enhancing the Capacity of Aluminum Die-cast Parts Production in China

Apr. 17, 2019

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Kariya, Aichi Prefecture; President: Kiyotaka Ise) established Aisin (Anqing) Auto Parts Co., Ltd. jointly with Anhui Ring New Group Co., Ltd. for the purpose of manufacturing aluminum die-cast parts such as transmission cases for automatic transmissions (hereafter 'A/T') in order to cope with increasing production of A/T for automobiles in China.

The Aisin Group has had three aluminum die-cast parts manufacturing plants in China (Tangshan, Taizhou, and Foshan) and has supplied transmission cases to transmission manufacturing plants and engine manufacturing plants in various places in China from these three plants. After the establishment of a new company at this time, it will increase its capacity to supply aluminum die-cast parts mainly for the Group's A/T production plants in the East China region.

The newly established company aims to achieve a plant that can not only manufacture high-quality products but where it is also comfortable to work by introducing measures for improving the environment inside the plant such measures having been introduced at the Nishio Die-casting Plant south building (Nishio, Aichi Prefecture) whose operation started in August 2017, in addition to cutting-edge die-casting technologies.

Aisin Group will continue to manufacture better products in various places in the world and further strengthen its competitiveness.

Outline of the new company

1. Company name: Aisin (Anqing) Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

2. Establishment: January 2019

3. Location: Huaining, Anqing, Anhui, China

4. Capital: 237 million yuan (4.03 billion yen) *Exchange rate: 1 yuan = 16 yen

5. Investment ratio: 85% by Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. and 15% by Anhui Ring New Group Co., Ltd.

6. Representative: President Tatsuya Kijimoto

7. Items produced: Transmission cases (for A/T)

8. Building area: 24,000 m2

9. Start of production: August, 2020

10. Number of employees: Approximately 150 (slated for 2020)