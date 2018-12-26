Aisin Seiki : and DENSO to Form a New Company to Develop and Sell Driving Modules for Electric Vehicles

Dec. 26, 2018

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (AISIN) and DENSO Corporation (DENSO) today announced they have formally agreed to form a new company to develop and sell driving modules used for electric vehicles. The new company is named BluE Nexus and will be established in April* 2019. In August 2018, AISIN and DENSO first announced their basic agreement to establish a joint venture.

Electrification requires a driving module package that consists of transaxles, a motor-generators, and inverters, which are key components needed for both partially and fully electric vehicles. AISIN and DENSO will combine their strengths in electrification to develop a wide range of driving modules and sell them to automakers in Japan and throughout the world. Moreover, BluE Nexus will calibrate them for the diverse needs automakers have for hybrid vehicles (HVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHVs), and electric vehicles(EVsｓ).

These modules help automakers and consumers protect the environment against global warming, atmospheric pollution, resource and energy problems, and more.

* The establishment of this new company requires the approval of antitrust authorities.

Profile of the joint venture: