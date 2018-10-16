AIT Therapeutics to Present High-Dose Nitric Oxide In Vitro Data at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. and REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: AITB), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced a poster presentation on inhaled NO at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference, being held October 18-20 in Denver, CO.



The poster will contain results of high-dose nitric oxide as an antibacterial agent in the treatment of Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC). MABSC is one of the most antibiotic-resistant pathogens and difficult to treat species of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). There are currently no approved treatments for MABSC.

“We are pleased to present these data demonstrating the antibacterial activity of high-dose NO suggesting its potential as a therapy for MABSC,” said Steven Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AIT Therapeutics. “We look forward to our continued development of NO as a therapy in this difficult-to-treat disease.”

Details of the poster presentation is as follows:

Title: High-Dose Inhaled Nitric Oxide as a Potential Therapy Against Mycobacterium Abscessus Lung Infection in Cystic Fibrosis Author: Kristijan Bogdanovski Date/Time: Thursday, October 18 / 11:15am - 1:45pm CT

About Nitric Oxide (NO)

Nitric Oxide (NO) is a powerful molecule proven to play a critical role in a broad array of biological functions. In the airways, NO is believed to play a key role in the innate immune system at concentrations of approximately 200 ppm. In vitro studies suggest that NO possesses anti-microbial activity not only against common bacteria, both gram-positive and gram-negative, but also against other diverse organisms including mycobacteria, fungi, yeast and parasites, and has the potential to eliminate multi-drug resistant strains.

About Mycobacterium abscessus complex (MABSC) of the Lungs

MABSC is the most aggressive and difficult to treat species of nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). There are currently no approved treatments for MABSC. Current standard-of-care is a cocktail of antibiotics that often proves to be ineffective with severe adverse effects. Most patients suffering from MABSC have an underlying disease, such as cystic fibrosis or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The median survival of those suffering from MABSC is less than 5 years.

About AIT Therapeutics Inc.

AIT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company using nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care, as well as pulmonary hypertension, in various settings. AIT is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.AIT-Pharm.com .

