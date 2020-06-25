Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  AIXTRON SE    AIXA   DE000A0WMPJ6

AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AIXTRON : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 09:36am EDT

DZ Bank analyst Harald Schnitzer maintains his Buy rating on the stock.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on AIXTRON SE
09:36aAIXTRON : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
06/17AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/12AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
06/08AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/05AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
06/04AIXTRON : Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/20AIXTRON : Virtual Annual General Meeting 2020 / All Resolutions approved by larg..
EQ
05/14AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
05/12AIXTRON : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
05/12AIXTRON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 M 296 M 296 M
Net income 2020 26,8 M 30,1 M 30,1 M
Net cash 2020 310 M 348 M 348 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 137 M 1 281 M 1 276 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 698
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart AIXTRON SE
Duration : Period :
AIXTRON SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIXTRON SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,63 €
Last Close Price 10,17 €
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Schulte Co-President
Felix Jan Grawert Co-President
Kim Schindelhauer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Heuken Vice President-Research & Development
Petra Denk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIXTRON SE19.25%1 281
ASML HOLDING N.V.22.01%151 488
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION4.58%44 388
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED6.56%37 088
QORVO, INC.-3.71%12 417
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-18.27%9 809
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group