AIXTRON : KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with AIXTRON tools / KONKA will establish their Mini- and Micro LED pilot production plans based on multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary(R) Reactors



DGAP-Media / 17.03.2020 / 09:07



KONKA enters Micro LED pilot production with AIXTRON tools

KONKA will establish their Mini- and Micro LED pilot production plans based on multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM Planetary(R) Reactors

Herzogenrath/Germany, February 17, 2020 - AIXTRON SE (FSE: AIXA), a worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, announced today that KONKA Group Co., Ltd. has ordered multiple AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM MOCVD systems to build its own volume production of GaN-based (gallium nitride) and AsP-based (Arsenide-Phosphide) Mini- and Micro LEDs. KONKA, which recently announced its plans to enter the North American consumer electronics market in 2020, established its Micro LED initiative as a joint venture with Chongqing Liangshan Industrial Investment Co. Most recently, the Chinese electronics manufacturer has launched its "Smart Wall" Micro LED TV.

The Micro LED technology is on the verge to relieve existing display technologies for next-gen consumer products. Since displays made of Micro LEDs consist of micron-sized LED arrays forming individual sub-pixel elements, they offer lowest power consumption while exhibiting superior pixel density, contrast ratio and brightness at the same time. In comparison to the existing LCD and OLED technologies, Micro LEDs open new opportunities for the design of consumer mobile products as well as premium TV displays.

Dr. Allen Tsai, General Manager and CEO at Chongqing KONKA Optoelectronics Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd., explained: "AIXTRONs market-leading fully automated MOCVD tools AIX G5+ C and AIX 2800G4-TM perfectly meet our tightened wavelength uniformity requirements for Micro LED manufacturing. The advanced Planetary(R) technology stands out due to excellent wavelength uniformity, high yield and efficient high-volume manufacturing at lowest cost per wafer. Besides our commercial market entry for Micro LED applications, Chongqing KONKA and Micro Crystal Transfer Group will develop new technologies and applications based on GaN materials."

"Following the recent qualification of our AIX G5+ C tool for Micro LED production means another step forward in the commercialization of our system technology for Micro LED manufacturing. We are pleased that KONKA acknowledges our performance contribution for Micro LED production and are looking forward to the further cooperation with KONKA. AIXTRON will continue to support the joint effort between Chongqing KONKA and Micro Crystal Transfer Group for their development of new technologies and applications based on GaN materials.", says Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON.

About AIXTRON

AIXTRON SE is a leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Herzogenrath (near Aachen), Germany, with subsidiaries and sales offices in Asia, United States and in Europe. AIXTRON's technology solutions are used by a diverse range of customers worldwide to build advanced components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in a broad range of innovative applications, technologies and industries. These include LED applications, display technologies, data storage, data transmission, energy management and conversion, communication, signaling and lighting as well as a range of other leading-edge technologies.

Our registered trademarks: AIXACT(R), AIXTRON(R), APEVA(R), Atomic Level SolutionS(R), Close Coupled Showerhead(R), CRIUS(R), EXP(R), EPISON(R), Gas Foil Rotation(R), Optacap(TM), OVPD(R), Planetary Reactor(R), PVPD(R), STExS(R), TriJet(R)

For further information on AIXTRON (FSE: AIXA, ISIN DE000A0WMPJ6) please visit our website at: www.aixtron.com.

About Konka Group Co., Ltd.

Konka Group is a leading Chinese electronics manufacturer focused on creating high performance, high value digital home entertainment products. Key product categories include televisions, appliances, AIOT, mobile and wireless communications. Established in 1980, publicly traded Konka Group Co Ltd (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise. For the past 35 years, Konka has engineered and manufactured quality products, and since 1999 has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies. With total assets of $9.3 billion, Konka has more than 50 subsidiaries, hundreds of sales offices and more than 3,000 service outlets in more than 100 countries and regions. The "KONKA" brand is now valued at more than $15.1 billion.

For more information on Konka Group, please visit the following website: http://www.konka.com.hk/

About Micro Crystal Transfer Group

MCTG is a British-owned company with an experienced professional technical team in the field of LED and semiconductor. The team has a background in LED, LCD, LCM, materials, optics, mechanics, physics, etc. The MCTG technical team currently has unique core technology capabilities and patented integrated solutions in the fields of Mini LED, Micro LED and semiconductors, which can provide customers with a one-stop customized design, including equipment development, and professional integrated solutions. At present, MCTG has developed a new generation of Micro LED related core technology and special equipment, which can mass produce Micro LED chips smaller than 25µm. At the same time, with strong core technology capabilities, patent transfer technology and customized professional equipment, the amount will be less than the 25µm Micro LED is transferred to various application demand panels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the business, results of operations, financial condition and earnings outlook of AIXTRON. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "continue" and "estimate" and variations of such words or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current assessments, expectations and assumptions, of which many are beyond control of AIXTRON, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Should these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of AIXTRON may materially vary from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. This could result from a variety of factors, such as actual customer orders received by AIXTRON, the level of demand for deposition technology in the market, the timing of final acceptance of products by customers, the condition of financial markets and access to financing for AIXTRON, general conditions in the market for deposition plants and macroeconomic conditions, cancellations, rescheduling or delays in product shipments, production capacity constraints, extended sales and qualification cycles, difficulties in the production process, the general development in the semi-conductor industry, increased competition, fluctuations in exchange rates, availability of public funding, fluctuations and/or changes in interest rates, delays in developing and marketing new products, a deterioration of the general economic situation and any other factors discussed in any reports or other announcements , in particular in the chapter Risks in the Annual Report, filed by AIXTRON. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on current expectations and projections of the executive board based on information available the date hereof. AIXTRON undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless expressly required to do so by law.

This document is an English language translation of a document in German language. In case of discrepancies, the German language document shall prevail and shall be the valid version.