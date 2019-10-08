Log in
AIXTRON SE

(AIXA)
  Report  
AIXTRON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

0
10/08/2019 | 09:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: AIXTRON SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
AIXTRON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.10.2019 / 15:11
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AIXTRON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2020 German: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen English: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: October 29, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: October 29, 2020 German: https://www.aixtron.com/de/investoren/publikationen English: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications


08.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887101  08.10.2019 



© EQS 2019
